5 sites for checking your grammar

There is nothing worse than sending off a business email or posting a blog entry, only to realize later that you have typos or poor grammar. How did that happen? After all, you use Microsoft Word, which has a built-in spell-checking feature. Unfortunately, this type of spell checker is basic, nothing fancy.

The good news is you don’t have to rely on word processing software to avoid embarrassment. There are other grammar checking and proofreading resources out there to assist in your writing endeavors.

Most of these tools have free versions with limited features, but you will still find them effective. What and where can you get one of these helpers?

Whether it’s via websites, browser plugins, or apps, checking grammar has never been easier. Here is a rundown of five popular checkers you may want to give a try.

Grammarly

New writers and professionals alike will find Grammarly an affordable writing tool available as a Microsoft Word add-in, browser plugin, an app for desktop, Android and iOS devices. Tap or click here for details on using Grammarly as a Google Chrome extension.

Grammarly will identify:

Spelling errors

Grammatical mistakes

Wordy sentences

Repetitive words

Passive voice

Unlike Microsoft Word’s spell checker, Grammarly will not automatically correct your errors. It is up to you to use the suggestions Grammarly provides.

A premium subscription ranges from $29.95 per month to $59.95 quarterly. They offer additional features such as advanced checks for punctuation, grammar, context and sentence structure, genre-specific writing style checks and a plagiarism detector.

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid is another favorite editing tool for writers with integrations, including web, browser extension, Google Docs, Microsoft Office add-in and a desktop app for Windows and Mac.

ProWritingAid is geared toward professional writers, including authors, editors, copywriters and students. It will help improve content with an easy-to-use interface that includes a style editor and writing strengths/weaknesses reports. Plans range from $20 monthly to $79 yearly. There is also a lifetime subscription for a one-time fee of $399.

Ginger

Like Grammarly and ProWritingAid, Ginger is a real-time proofreading tool for online use and a browser plugin. This powerful web app is ideal for writers of all levels and provides a few unique features, such as translating text in 40+ different languages and a text reader.

Both are available with the premium subscription plan, priced at $19.99 monthly or $89.88 yearly. Ginger’s text reader helps by reading text aloud, allowing you to hear and visualize any errors.

WhiteSmoke

WhiteSmoke features are comparable to other editing tools available for macOS, Windows desktop, web and mobile use. While this grammar checking application is proficient at detecting mistakes and offering corrections, it provides over 100 document and letter templates and translates full text and word-to-word in 55 languages.

Another advantage WhiteSmoke has over its competitors is its video tutorials and error explanations that won’t leave you wondering about mistakes. Depending on your desired plan, prices vary from $10 to $22.9 per month. The bad news is there is no trial or free version of WhiteSmoke.

Hemingway

The Hemingway app is best for writers of all ages, as is evident with its readability score to help ensure sentences are not too difficult for readers. The free web version can also check an unlimited number of words for the overuse of adverbs, passive voice and offers simpler alternatives to phrases.

One disadvantage to the free edition of Hemingway is the inability to save or export your work; it’s all about cutting and pasting. However, there is a desktop app available for a one-time cost of $19.99, which provides the ability to perform both these tasks.

The desktop version also allows for editing HTML and direct publishing to Medium, WordPress, other blogging platforms or CMS.

While these tools are efficient at catching most misspellings and other errors, they are not perfect and should not be considered a replacement for a human proofreader. Depending on your needs, you may decide to use one or a combination of them.