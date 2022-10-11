We could all use some help being more efficient from time to time. If you want to be more productive at work, some tools can help. Tap or click here for two clever ways to boost productivity at work.

Now, there is another handy tool from Google designed to increase productivity. Google Keep is a free app that lets you take notes, set reminders and do just about anything you need to stay productive. Whether for work or managing personal activities, Google Keep has a function for you. If you know how to use it.

If you’re ready to use one of the most intuitive note-taking and productivity apps, we’ll help you get your bearings.

Label notes for easy archiving

Eventually, you’ll have more than 100 notes on your Google Keep app. So how do you keep track of it all? Add labels so you can specifically search through custom fields such as “Grocery” or “School” if you want to find something specific.

Here’s how you set and search with labels:

While typing the title of your note, add a hashtag symbol. Then type in your preferred label name.

A dropdown list will appear, prompting you to turn that hashtag into a label.

Tap on it, and the label will appear in a highlighted area at the bottom of the note.

On the Google Keep home screen, tap Search Your Notes and type in the label name.

Color code your notes for easier organization

We respond to different colors with varying emotions. Red promotes urgency, while blue can be calming or sympathetic. Using this color theory, you can change the color of your notes to help prioritize your tasks. Here’s how.

On the bottom of a note, tap on the Painter’s Palette icon.

icon. A grid with colored circles will appear. Tap on your desired color.

This changes the entire note color. Remember that some colored backgrounds can make it hard to read, so choose wisely.

Pin important notes

Have a super important meeting or appointment that you can’t afford to forget? Pin it. You can keep a note at the top of your Keep app just like this.

Open up a note by tapping on it.

At the top right corner, tap the Pin Icon .

. Once the Pin Icon is solid/filled, your note will appear at the top of your app.

Set reminders (without using Google Calendar)

Google Calendar is nice and all, but it’s a little invasive. Eventually, those notifications might get too cumbersome. Google Keep only reminds you about things you set up. Here’s how:

Tap on a Keep note to open it.

At the bottom left corner, tap the Bell Icon .

. On the next prompt, select the quick options or set a custom date and time.

Confirm your selection to be done.

Google Keep is a powerful, lightweight app

Keep is a minimalist’s dream. It’s light, doesn’t try to pull your focus away, and can easily replace half-a-dozen apps on your phone. If you want to learn more about other Google apps that can make a world of difference, keep reading.

