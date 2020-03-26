With everyone practicing social distancing, there’s a definite strain on most internet connections. Kids are playing games or taking online classes, neighbors are working from home and every IoT device in your home is only making things worse.

Your internet provider may be doing its best to handle the new bandwidth demands, but you can still wind up with a spotty connection. Tap or click here for ways to speed up your home Wi-Fi. But what if you make these adjustments to help your Wi-Fi and still encounter connectivity issues?

Google is one of the most popular internet search sites and it’s ready to help. It launched a helpful app specifically built for spotty internet. It uses less data, too, so you can use it whenever your internet connection is less than ideal. It’s called Google Go.

Introducing Google Go

Google Go is a free app that gives you search results optimized to save up to 40% data. It’s basically a stripped-down version of the Google app that doesn’t skimp on features.

Here’s what it includes:

Type less, discover more – Save time by tapping your way through trending queries and topics, or by using your voice to say what you’re looking for.

– Save time by tapping your way through trending queries and topics, or by using your voice to say what you’re looking for. Make Google read it – Point your camera at text or listen to any web page. Words are highlighted as they are read, so you can easily follow along.

– Point your camera at text or listen to any web page. Words are highlighted as they are read, so you can easily follow along. Search and translate with your camera – See a word you don’t understand on a sign, form, or product? With Google Lens, just point your camera to translate or search for it.

– See a word you don’t understand on a sign, form, or product? With Google Lens, just point your camera to translate or search for it. Everything you need in one app – Easily and quickly access your favorite apps and websites, as well as images, videos and information on the things you care about – all from Google Go.

– Easily and quickly access your favorite apps and websites, as well as images, videos and information on the things you care about – all from Google Go. Don’t miss out on what’s popular and trending – Explore the latest trending topics just by tapping Search.

– Explore the latest trending topics just by tapping Search. Find the perfect greetings to share with loved ones – Tap on Images or GIFs to find the best photos and animated greetings to liven up your chats.

– Tap on Images or GIFs to find the best photos and animated greetings to liven up your chats. Easily switch between languages – Set a second language to switch your search results to or from at any time.

Google Go is perfect for older devices and models that may struggle with the heavier data load and requirements of newer software. The downside? Non-Google websites and services will still load at the slower speeds if your connection is poor.

Regardless of your internet infrastructure, Google Go shows a marked improvement in speed that’s well worth checking out for any Android user.

Plus, if you’re a photography junkie, using Google Go instead of the Google app will free up space on your Android, meaning you can save more pictures. Tap or click here to organize your digital photos.

Interested? Download Google Go from Google Play. It’s compatible with most Android makes and models, so try it for yourself and see how fast you can search, translate and more.