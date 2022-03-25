Google trick: Shortcuts to quickly open Docs, Sheets and your calendar

Most everyone knows some basic keyboard shortcuts. Ctrl + C for copy, Ctrl + V for paste, Alt + F4 to close an application or other active item and the infamous Ctrl + Alt + Delete for when things aren’t going so well.

There are more ways to cut to the chase beyond a few keystrokes. You can open Google files such as Docs, Sheets, Slides and more from within your browser without going through multiple clicks. Keep reading to learn how.

Use shortcuts to create new files

There’s an easy way to open a new Google Doc file, Google’s version of a Word document. The same goes for opening a new Google Sheet (Google’s version of Excel). One shortcut opens your Google Calendar with a new blank calendar entry for you to fill in, which is faster than going through your calendar itself or Google Drive.

First, make sure you are signed in to your Google account. Now open your Chrome browser and type in the name of a Google application followed by “.new” in the browser’s URL bar.

For example, you can open a Google Doc by typing in “document.new.” There are even shorter versions of these names that you can use.

Here’s a handy list for reference. You can use any of the following shortcuts for each application:

Google Docs : document.new, docs.new, doc.new

: document.new, docs.new, doc.new Google Sheets : spreadsheet.new, sheets.new, sheet.new

: spreadsheet.new, sheets.new, sheet.new Google Slides : presentation.new, slides.new, slide.new

: presentation.new, slides.new, slide.new Google Forms : forms.new, form.new

: forms.new, form.new Google Keep : keep.new, notes.new, note.new

: keep.new, notes.new, note.new Google Calendar : meeting.new, cal.new

: meeting.new, cal.new Google Meeting: meet.new

