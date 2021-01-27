5 steps to back up your data like a pro

You protect your home and vehicles against damage and theft, but what about your data? Your insurance plan should be to back it all up.

1. Your hard drive isn’t enough

If you simply save your files onto your primary device’s hard drive and call it a day, you may want to rethink your habit. Experts warn this is not enough to keep your data safe. Imagine losing personal files like family photos or videos due to a damaged hard drive. Tap or click here to learn how to protect your important files elsewhere.

You should always practice the 3-2-1 backup rule to ensure your data is safe and secure.

2. What is the 3-2-1 backup rule?

Because hardware failures, malware, natural disasters and human error can result in lost data, it’s essential you make data backup a priority.

One strategy for protecting your information is the 3-2-1 backup rule, which states you keep three copies of your important files: two on different storage media and one preserved in an off-site location. This practice ensures your information is recoverable, even if one or two backups are destroyed.

3. Types of storage media

The use of two different types of storage is recommended for backups, as storage media can fail. Depending on your needs, there are various options such as external hard drives and cloud solutions.

A few specifications or features you must look for when purchasing an external hard drive include:

Storage capacity – If you need to transfer a limited number of text files, a smaller drive will suffice; however, if you have photos or videos you want to preserve, understand they take up a considerable amount of storage space and a larger disk drive will be necessary.

Transfer speed – If you routinely transfer large amounts of data back-and-forth, a faster transfer speed will prove to be crucial. A solid-state drive (SSD) processes data faster than a hard drive (HDD); however, an SSD is typically more expensive than an HDD and offers less storage space.

Portability and durability – Want to take your data with you? Choose a light-weight external hard drive that can fit in your pocket. There is a difference between SSDs and HDDs in terms of durability. A solid-state drive has no moving parts, allowing them to be more resilient than a hard disk drive if dropped.

Security – If your data is sensitive, you will want to encrypt your information — tap or click here to learn how. Ensure your external hard drive is compatible with encryption software. Other options include hardware encryption, such as a physical security system that requires information input, such as a PIN.

4. Off-site locations

Like external hard drives, cloud solutions are plentiful. Most cloud storage providers offer free and paid alternatives. If you have a small number of files, a basic account may be an ideal solution. An abundance of data would require a subscription.

You may choose a safety deposit box or a cloud storage solution if you don’t need a physical backup. Know that if you choose a safety deposit box, or other tangible location, accessing your data will be subject to the facility’s hours.

5. IDrive

