If you’re looking for some easy ways to make money, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to the internet, you have more opportunities than ever before. Tap or click here for eight easy and safe ways to make money online.

You can even earn cash by watching videos. That’s right: Just wrap yourself in a nice blanket, make some tea and hit the play button on a few videos. Do it enough, and you can earn around $500 a month.

Some of these sites offer higher earnings than others. Others may require you to sink hours into them before you can make a significant profit. But if you have a lot of time to kill and hunger for cash, try out these methods for monetizing your next video-binging session.

1. Swagbucks

We all waste a significant chunk of time surfing the internet and watching videos. Instead of aimlessly scrolling through social media, check out Swagbucks. This site comes as both a browser extension and a mobile app.

With a 4.3 rating on Trustpilot reviews, Swagbucks is a legitimate way to make money online. You make money by earning “SB” points. You can rake in cash by watching videos, along with these other ways:

Searching the web

Shopping online

Filling out surveys

Once you have earned enough points, you can use them as gift cards from popular retailers. Think of Walmart, Target, Amazon and so on. If you don’t want a card, you can transfer the cash to your PayPal account.

2. InboxDollars

If Swagbucks sounds good, you’ll also like InboxDollars. It’s pretty similar: Not only can you watch videos, but you can also take profile surveys, complete cash offers, clip coupons and even sign up for paid emails.

You’ll watch all sorts of videos on this site, from movie previews and celebrity videos to news clips and more. You can even get a $5 sign-up bonus.

Of course, you can also earn cash by watching a playlist of videos. They range in length: some will be a few seconds, while others can take up to a half-hour.

There are no skirting corners: You have to watch the entire playlist to get paid. You can’t do it in the background, either, because you must manually click on the next video option. Given the time it takes to load those videos and open up new pages, it can wind up taking longer than you may have expected.

3. Rewardia

Unlike the first two sites on this list, you won’t find Rewardia within the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. So you can’t watch videos on the go, but you can make money by watching on your desktop.

Just like InboxDollars, you have to manually click the “Next” button to keep earning. That means you can’t play videos in the background to earn passive cash. You have to actively be involved to earn points.

Speaking of points, you can earn 100 when you sign up. Just know: You need at least 50,000 points — or $50 — before you can withdraw your earnings through a gift card or a bank transfer.

It’s going to take time to accumulate that many points. Rewardia has a Trustpilot rating of 4.0, so customers say it’s legit.

4. Vindale Research

Like Rewardia, Vindale Research doesn’t have a mobile app. However, that doesn’t stop it from selling consumer insights to big companies like Disney, Amazon and Netflix. It gets those insights by asking you to fill out surveys, open paid emails, watch videos and more.

When you join, you get $1 for signing up. Start watching by clicking the “Videos” tab on the Surveys page. Typically, these ads are short. You’ll get around 5 cents for videos that tend to be a minute or less. As with the first options, it’s not a get-rich-quick scheme, but it’s a relatively easy way to earn extra pennies.

5. Coinbase

Coinbase is most famous for being the first major cryptocurrency company to sell shares on a U.S. stock exchange. Coinbase is confident that cryptocurrency will have a bright future. If you share that confidence, you can head to Coinbase’s website or app to earn money while you learn about crypto.

That’s right: Coinbase will pay you to learn. Of course, there’s a catch. You aren’t earning fiat currency; you’re earning crypto. If you’re down to infuse some crypto into your investment portfolio, click here to watch some Coinbase videos.

However, if you want to develop a solid foundation of knowledge before committing to Coinbase, Kim has you covered. She put together an easy-to-understand “Cryptocurrency 101” eBook. Tap or click here to get your feet wet in the wild world of blockchain. Then, you can dive off of the deep end and learn about specific cryptocurrencies with Coinbase!

6. Earnably

With a Trustpilot rating of 4.7, Earnably is rated by users as the most trustworthy app on this list. As with many other resources in this guide, you can make money by watching videos,

When you watch videos, you earn points. However, you have to actively watch them — no background tabs are allowed.

It takes 100 Earnably points to equal $1. You’ll earn 0.7 points for every three videos you watch. So that means you’re earning less than a dollar when you watch three short videos. Overall, if you have a ton of time on your hands, Earnably is a well-regarded place to spend it.

7. MyPoints

Here’s another way to make money by watching videos, taking surveys and reading paid emails. Once you have earned enough points, you can redeem them through PayPal, gift cards or even airline miles.

However, you can’t watch an unlimited amount of videos each day. After earning 500 points, you can’t watch any more videos. It doesn’t clarify how points translate into cash, either. Luckily, NerdWallet has a rough estimation: you can redeem “for as little as 700 points for a $5 gift card,” reports say.

Plus, you can find it on Google and Apple’s app stores, so you can watch videos and earn money on the go.

8. AdWallet

If you want to watch videos from brands, AdWallet is the way to go. The site sends you a text when it wants you to log in and watch a video. For that extra step, you get more money than you would with Swagbucks or InboxDollars.

The minimum amount you can earn per session is 50 cents, while you can make a maximum of $3 per task. You don’t have to wait until you’ve reached a big number like $50 to cash out. You can get paid via bank transfer or gift cards once you have earned $10.