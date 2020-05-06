If there’s one good thing to come from the current state of affairs, it’s that we’re bound to be more resourceful when things get back to normal. It’s just the way of the new normal.

Setting up an eero system

One of the biggest frustrations with a traditional router is the confusing setup process. Eero has taken a different approach: make the entire setup experience as quick and easy as possible. So, whether you’re an old hand at networking or are taking your first step into home Wi-Fi, eero is for you.

The eero app will walk you through the process and do most of the heavy lifting. Here’s how to get started:

Download the eero app for iOS or Android

You can find the free eero app on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, as it supports both iOS and Android. You’ll need the app to set up your eero network. You won’t be able to set up your system on a web browser.

Create an eero account

You’ll need to enter your phone number and email address to create an account. By default, eero will send a verification code to your email address, but you can opt to receive it via text message instead. Enter this code on the verification screen of the app to create your account.

Set up your eero

The eero app will guide you through setting up your gateway eero. It’s three easy steps:

Unplug your modem. If you have other wireless equipment connected to your modem, please unplug it as well. Note: if you have a modem-router combination device from your provider, you can plug the eero directly into one of the 4 Ethernet ports on the back without powering down. Connect your eero to your modem using the Ethernet cable. You can use either of the Ethernet ports on the back of your eero. Plug your eero in with the power adapter that came in the box, then plug your modem back into power. For placement tips, including DO’s and DON’Ts, visit here.

Create your eero network

Now that you’ve got everything plugged in, it’s time to create your eero network.

After tapping Next, the eero app will begin to look for your eero. You will notice that your gateway eero’s LED will begin to flash blue and then turn solid once found. Once it has been detected, you will select a name for your eero (naming the eero after its location is a common choice).

Note: If prompted, you may need to enter the serial number, which is located on a sticker attached to the bottom of your eero. Just look for a barcode with the letters SN on it – it’s small, but it’s there.

Once you’ve selected a name for your eero, you will choose your network name (SSID) and network password. This is how devices will join your network.

If you’re replacing an existing router, one easy option for choosing a network name (SSID) and password is to simply reuse your current SSID and password. This way, you won’t have to reconnect devices that were previously on the network.

Keep in mind that running two networks with the same SSID can be problematic. If you have a modem/router combo device, as mentioned above, it’s strongly recommended you enable bridge mode on that device. Tap or click here to find out how to bridge your eeros. You can also give eero a call and it will walk you through it.

Tap Next and your eero will complete setup!

Add eeros to your network

Once you’ve set up your gateway eero, the eero app will walk you through steps to set up additional eeros or eero Beacons on your network. The first thing you’ll be asked is for a general overview of your home layout. This will help the app properly judge the placement of your eeros.

Your eeros can be added wirelessly or by Ethernet backhaul, while eero Beacons can only be added wirelessly. If you need help with placement, you can find lots of tips here.

Connect devices to your eero network

One final (and important) step is to remember to connect all of your devices to your new eero network.

To do this, simply find your eero network on your device, enter the network password that you’ve created and get connected. If you’re using the same network name (SSID) and password as your previous router, your devices should automatically reconnect. However, you may need to toggle Wi-Fi on these devices or power cycle for them to recognize the new eero network.

If you experience any trouble connecting specific devices to your new eero network, try disconnecting and reconnecting Wi-Fi on the device. If that doesn’t work, try rebooting the device and then reconnecting to the network once it powers back on.

If you have any problems or questions, call eero at 877-659-2347.

Can I use eero with my modem?

Your eero has been tested for compatibility with most modems on the market today. Most eero systems will work with your existing modem right out of the box.

Combo modem/routers

Many ISPs provide a single device that acts as a modem and a router simultaneously. If you have one of these devices, you should:

Follow the setup instructions in the eero app. When the app asks you to connect your gateway eero to your modem, attach your gateway eero directly to your modem/router combo device via Ethernet. When prompted to create a network name, select a unique network name (SSID) for your eero network. [Optional] After setting up your eeros, you can optimize the performance of your network by turning off the routing and WiFi functionality of your combo device. You do this by putting it in bridge mode. This step is not mandatory.

Some modems and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) require special configurations. Click here to see specifics.

That’s it, you’re done! You now have a strong Wi-Fi connection no matter where you decide to work inside your home.

