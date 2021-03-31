How did people get by before the advent of smartphones? If you’re using an iPhone or Android smartphone, you can’t live without it.

Well, your everyday life wouldn’t be nearly as nice without it. You’re constantly taking photos and videos that you share with friends and family worldwide on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Tap or click here for 5 ways to take better photos and videos with your phone.

You make phone calls, especially if you work from home or while driving. You send thousands of text messages every year, and there’s so much more, like getting driving directions, finding out what time a drugstore closes and checking your bank balance.

So, it’s understandable that you cringe when you see a message pop up on your smartphone. The worst one is telling you that your battery is low, and you just arrived at a business meeting where you’ll need it all day!

Yet, there’s a close second when it comes to dreaded smartphone messages. That’s “Your storage space is almost full.”

Let’s face it. You’ve deleted just about everything you can live without, including photos and videos. Yet, you need more space, so you recklessly start deleting the big storage munchers, like Facebook, your banking app and more. There must be a better way.

Here are some of the best ways to clear space and how to do it.

1. Delete apps

The way you delete an app is different depending on whether you’re using an Android or iPhone, and which model you’re using. However, the steps will most likely be similar to these.

Android: Start by going to your Settings app. Select Apps or Apps and notifications, then tap on an app that you want to delete. Just tap Uninstall.

iPhone: It’s easy to delete apps on your iPhone or iPad. Start by long-pressing the background on your screen. This will result in all apps appearing to shake. You’ll see a minus button on the top left of each app. Tap that button and a pop-up menu will appear. Select Delete App. Repeat for each app you want to remove.

Bonus: Do you have a podcast app to listen to podcasts like Kim Komando Explains? That’s great but free up space on your smartphone by saving your podcast to the cloud, rather than eating up storage by saving it to your phone.

2. Delete old text messages

You’ll be surprised to see how much storage space your text messages take on your smartphone. You may not even realize those messages are being saved to your phone.

Don’t worry, you can delete them. Be sure to delete messages with photos and videos first — they chew up the most space.

Here’s what to do if you’re using an Android. Go to your Messages app and press down on a message or conversation until you see a checkmark and the word Delete.

If you’re using Messages on iPhone, long-press a texting thread until a pop-up menu appears. Tap Delete. That’s it. The entire message thread is now gone.

3. Back up photos and videos before removing them

If you’re like most people, you’re using your Android smartphone or iPhone to take photos and videos all day long. From cherished family get-togethers to your masterpiece wedding cake.

That’s great but those photos and videos take up lots of storage space. There’s simply no reason to keep all those images saved to your phone.

