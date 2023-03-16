So you want to upgrade your skills and know-how. Why not go straight to the experts? With Coursera, you can take free university courses online.

Here’s how you can take free Ivy League courses

Thanks to Coursera, you can learn from Ivy League universities. These eight universities are among the best in the world — and their expensive tuition reflects that. If you’ve ever wished you could learn from Harvard, Yale or Princeton professors, you’re in luck.

Did we mention it’s free? Plus, it’s easy to register for a class. Just sign up on Coursera. You can either use your name and email address or your Facebook account. Once logged on, you can search through the 1,700+ free classes available. There are more than 7,000 courses, but they are not all free.

Here are a few potential courses you can take:

You’ll watch pre-recorded videos, participate in activities and take quizzes, just as you would with any university class, whether you’re taking it online or in person. You can search for courses in the Coursera search tool or click Explore.

You can earn a certificate for some classes. Just think about how useful that will be if you seek a job promotion or funding for your startup company.

Plus, you’re not on your own

You can interact with other students to get help with assignments or debate issues. That means you can connect with other pupils across the country. There are currently more than 50 humanities classes on Coursera, like:

How long has it been since you’ve been immersed in an authentic college experience? You might be transported back in time when you take intense but fun Ivy League humanities courses, including classes in poetry, Shakespeare and religion.

If you’re interested in non-Ivy League universities, you’re in luck. You can also take free classes on Coursera from other universities like Michigan State University, University of Virginia and many others.

Want to master math? Take these free university courses

There may be no better career kickstarter than computer science classes. There are about two dozen from Ivy League universities on Coursera. You can take online classes such as:

You can take classes that help you to become a better employee, a better person and a more intelligent version of yourself. Just think about all the topics you’d like to know more about but never got around to learning.

You can take classes such as Introduction to Italian Opera from Dartmouth and Beethoven’s 9th Symphony from Harvard.

Does finance scare you?

It’s time to make it less intimidating. Take free university courses on your own time, like Financial Markets from Yale or Accounting Analytics from the University of Pennsylvania. There are so many classes, so tackle one topic at your leisure or plow through class after class to truly immerse yourself in topics of interest to you.

There are art, business, health and medicine, social sciences, data science, education and teaching, science, engineering, mathematics, programming and personal development classes. Which one is right for you?