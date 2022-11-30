Are you planning your next family vacation or a trip over the holidays? There are a few ways that tech can make your trip safer and more enjoyable. Tap or click here for five smart tech steps before hitting the road.

If you’re visiting a foreign country, you might want to be prepared with a translation tool. It can help you quickly navigate unfamiliar territory by asking locals for directions in their language. Google Translate is a popular way to go. But we’ve found a different translator that you will like even more.

Read on for details on our newest favorite translator.

How to use DeepL Translate

To use DeepL, all you have to do is visit the site. You’ll see two options, Translate text and Translate files.

To translate text, simply type or copy and paste the text you want. You can select both the incoming and outgoing language using the dropdowns at the top of each side. It’s also possible to customize the program’s glossary for complex things like acronyms and slang.

Translating files is just as easy. Choose the Translate Files option at the top of the UI, upload your document, and you’ll see your translation next to it.

The free version of the translator imposes a limit on each submission’s character count. With this basic web app version, you can only translate up to three locked documents per month and 5,000 characters at a time.

DeepL Pro, on the other hand, lifts these limits entirely and even affords you advanced security and customization options. With an Advanced account, you’ll be able to upload documents up to 20 MB in size and maintain up to 2,000 separate glossaries within the app.

There are three paid plans to choose from. The Starter plan costs $10.49 monthly and offers unlimited text translation and five editable file translations per month. The Advanced plan costs $34.49 monthly and offers unlimited text translation and 20 editable file translations per month.

The Ultimate plan costs $68.99 monthly and offers unlimited text translation and 100 editable file translations per month.

Why we love this incredible translator

According to the site, this translator can be up to six times more accurate than some of the most-used translation tools on the internet, including Google Translate.

While it’s not as versatile as Google Lens or Assistant as a natural language translator for travel, it can quickly and accurately translate any text or document.

