iPads are some of the hottest tech gadgets around. They’re versatile, convenient and can perform a whole host of cool functions on a shiny tablet that’s easy to carry with you everywhere. Tap or click here for secret iPad tips and tricks.

But like any piece of hardware iPads sometimes have issues. In fact, there are a few that tend to happen frequently, on both older and newer models.

It can be frustrating to be working on something in your favorite app or watching a show on a streaming service only to have your iPad crash or find that your screen keeps freezing. Luckily some of these problems are fairly common and have simple solutions.

iPad running slowly

One common cause of an iPad running slowly maybe your network connection. Many apps require an internet connection to work properly. If you are in a moving vehicle or in a crowded place your iPad may have trouble connecting to a tower or the network may be congested with other people using the Wi-Fi.

If you are experiencing a slow connection because you are in a car or in a crowd you may just have to wait it out and try again later. If neither of these is the case there are other solutions you can try to speed things up.

Make sure your iPad is not too hot or cold. Extremes of temperature can affect run speed, so get your device back to room temperature and see if that helps it to run more quickly.

Check your available storage space. If you find you have less than 1GB remaining your iPad may be functioning more slowly than it should. Go to the Settings app and delete or offload any apps you are not currently using.

It may be an app that is causing the device to run slowly. If an app is not responding, you can force it to quit. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen, then hold the app in the center of the screen. Swipe left or right to force quit the app.

If your iPad is still running slowly, turn it off and reboot it. If even that doesn’t help you may want to consider contacting Apple Support.

Apps keep crashing

Sometimes apps just don't work properly. They may not open, run, or they freeze or crash unexpectedly. There are a few solutions you can try to get the app working again.

Close the app and reopen it. You may have to force quit the app to do this. Swipe up from the bottom and hold the app in the center of the screen, then swipe left or right to close it.

Make sure you are running the latest update of your operating system. If not, install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update . If there is an update available select Download & Install Now.

Even if your operating system is updated you may need to update the app that is giving you trouble. Open the App Store app and tap on your picture or initials in the upper-righthand corner. You'll see a list of your apps with available updates. Tap Update All.

Restart your device and check to see if the app works more smoothly after the device turns back on.

If none of these troubleshooting tasks work you may need to offload the app and reinstall it.

Screen freezes

Brrr. There’s nothing quite so frustrating as having your screen freeze on you when you are in the middle of sending an email or saving a blog post you’ve been working on. The solutions to screen freezing are the same as those for a slow running iPad, but you can also force restart by trying the following steps.

If your iPad has Face ID, press the Volume Up button and release it. Then press and release the Volume Down button. Finally, hold the Power button down until the device restarts.

If you have an earlier version, press the Home button and hold it while pressing the Top or Side buttons at the same time. The Apple logo will appear and the device will restart.

If you still need help contact Apple Support for assistance.

Won’t power on

You’ve pressed the Home button. You’ve pressed it again. You cross your fingers and try it one more time and still your iPad will not power on.

You may be tempted to throw it against the wall, but don’t. There are steps you can take to get your iPad powering on once again.

Follow the steps above to force quit and restart your device.

If the force restart doesn’t work, try plugging in your device and let it charge for at least an hour.

If your iPad starts to power on but gets stuck, plug it into a computer and follow the steps above to force restart to fix a frozen screen. When you get the option to Update or Restore select the Update function.

No Wi-Fi connection

You know there’s Wi-Fi up in here, but where? And why won’t your iPad connect to the available network?

There could be a few reasons for this, but there are solutions you can try.

Make sure you are not too far away from the router. You may just be out of range, so move closer and make sure the router is turned on.

Check your settings to be sure your Wi-Fi is toggled to On. Enter your Wi-Fi password if needed.

Check your Settings to see if there is an issue with the Wi-Fi connection. Your iPad may alert you to issues it detects with the Wi-Fi service or connection.

Examine the hardware of your router. Once you have made certain it is on, check the cables and be sure the router is connected to the modem.

Try resetting your network settings on your device. Go to Settings > Reset and choose Reset Network Settings. This will reset passwords as well so you will need to re-enter them as needed.

> and choose . This will reset passwords as well so you will need to re-enter them as needed. If all else fails restart your device, and contact your internet provider if the issue persists.

Keeping your device updated, charged and equipped with enough storage will help your iPad run smoothly. If you have issues try the above tips and contact Apple Support if the device still does not respond. Using these solutions will make life easier and stop you from throwing your tablet out the window!