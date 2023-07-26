So, your Wi-Fi is spotty and super slow. Or maybe it’s just unreliable, depending on what room you’re in. The bad news: It could be just about anything. Signal congestion, physical location, firmware issues, hardware limitations or even your internet service provider limiting you.

The good news is you have me, your tech secret weapon, to help you detangle your internet mess.

Yeah, you need to update that

Do you remember the last time you updated your router? (I can see your blank stare from here.) Like all the rest of your tech, do this regularly to get new features, improvements and bug patches.

Take care of this through your router admin page. Try ManualsOnline to look up your model if you need help.

💡 FYI, router firmware updates require a restart. Don’t do it when someone is in the middle of work or watching a movie.

You picked the worst spot in the house

Your router needs to be in a central location, close to where you need strong connections — ideally pretty high up, on a shelf or even mounted on the wall. If your router has antennas, point them in different directions.

Cordless phones, Bluetooth speakers, microwaves and baby monitors can impact speed. This is particularly true with older routers that can only operate on the 2.4GHz frequency.

The kids are downloading games while you’re in meetings.

Too many devices on the same network can slow things to a crawl — especially if some of those devices (looking at you, Nintendo Switch) use a lot of bandwidth. Try this: Put the kids on a separate network.

Set up a different router or kick everyone else to the Guest network. Here’s how to set that up.

Maybe it’s your router

A router that’s many years old (and relying on old standards) simply can’t keep up with multiple devices streaming, video chatting, gaming and all the rest.

✅ Have a barn, She Shed or Man Cave on your property that needs Wi-Fi? I used this genius wireless extender to get internet 1,800 feet from a neighbor’s house to my new house during construction. Works great!

