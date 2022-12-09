We’re well into the holiday season and you’re probably planning lots of get-togethers. Want to be the star of the party? Bring along some beautiful memories, but leave the projector behind. Tap or click here to convert old VHS tapes to digital in time for the holidays.

While you're around the people you love, why not take the time to take care of their tech? These are the ones who call you when their computer is slow, or their phone is freezing. This will spare you the trouble of solving their problems over the phone.

Show your loved ones how much you care by doing a few things to keep their devices running smoothly.

Wi-Fi problems

Update their router. It might be time to help them get a new one if it's ancient. If it's not too old, check where their router is. Hiding it on the floor of a closet isn't doing their connection any favors.

Put it up high and in the central area of the house where there’s the most activity, and try to keep it away from the microwave and cordless phones because those interfere with the signal.



Update everything

This tedious but necessary step goes a long way in protecting you from cybercrime. Update your loved ones’ apps, phones, computers, tablets and other devices. This ensures they have the latest software and firmware releases.

Get started below:

Update Windows 10

Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates .

> > > and select . If updates are available, install them.

Update Windows 11

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates .

> > and select . If updates are available, you can install them.

Update macOS

Go to the Apple menu > System Settings and click General in the sidebar (you may need to scroll down).

and click in the sidebar (you may need to scroll down). Click Software Update on the right.

Update iOS and iPadOS

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Update Apple Watch

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.

app, then tap the tab. Tap General > Software Update and download the update.

Update Android

Open your phone’s Settings app.

app. Tap System , then System update .

, then . If the update is available, follow the on-screen instructions.

Phone or computer behaving oddly

An old phone may show strange symptoms, but it could also be malware, spyware, or other security issues. A good old factory reset on a phone will wipe it out, but you must back up first!

An old phone may show strange symptoms, but it could also be malware, spyware, or other security issues. A good old factory reset on a phone will wipe it out, but you must back up first! Computers take a little more love. Beyond resetting them, you may need a system restore.

Check for subscriptions

Most of us have a subscription or two we forgot we were paying for, which adds up. It’s easy to see on an iPhone or Android all the monthly or annual fees someone is being charged. If they haven’t checked in a while, you can bet they’ll be happy with you for saving them some money.



Setting up new devices

If you gift any tech this holiday season, the gift isn’t complete unless you help them set it up. Got your dad a new pair of earbuds? Don’t be surprised to see them on the table weeks later because he didn’t know how to connect them to his phone.

Speaking of which, did you know that Apple AirPods make for an excellent pair of hearing aids? This could indeed be the gift that keeps on giving.

