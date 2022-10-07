In real estate and car maintenance, costs can come down to location, location, location. If you’re living in one of the most expensive cities for car repairs, you could spend a ton of money on a repair that would be considerably cheaper elsewhere.

Last year, it’s estimated that the average American household spent around $975 on car repairs. This handy tip ensures you aren’t spending more than you need to.

A new report reveals the most and least expensive cities for car repair

Researchers at GetJerry.com analyzed maintenance and repair costs across the nation. Their data shows terrible news for Arizonans. Three of the most expensive cities for car repairs are in Arizona. Dallas and Las Vegas are on the least expensive list.

The data is based on hourly labor rates from repair shops in 97 cities and part prices for different models. Get the full details behind the study here.

Here are the top 10 most and least expensive cities to repair a car:

Most expensive cities Least expensive cities Tucson, AZ Stone Mountain, GA Birmingham, AL Milwaukee, WI Phoenix, AZ Dallas, TX Peoria, AZ (Phoenix area) Albuquerque, NM Virginia Beach, VA Memphis, TN Portland, OR Charlotte, NC Golden, CO (Denver area) Chicago, IL Hartford, CT Auburn, WA Hamilton, OH (Cincinnati area) Las Vegas, NV Minneapolis, MN Riverside, CA

Maybe you saw your hometown on this list. If you’re cringing at the idea of living in one of the most expensive cities for car repair, we’ve got you. There are still a few clever ways to save on car repairs.

