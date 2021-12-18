Did you know your printer could have an email address?

Printers make our office lives easier — but they come with their own set of issues. For example, think of how expensive ink cartridges are to refill. Tap or click here for five easy ways to save ink when printing.

Another issue arises when you try to format and print a spreadsheet. Oh, and if you want to print a page from your phone or tablet, good luck. Not only can pages from the internet be hard to format, but connecting the page to the printer can feel like a Herculean task.

Here’s a digital life hack that can lift the burden. You can use your computer’s email address for a quick and easy shortcut.

Finding your printer’s email address

Tracking down your printer’s email address might take a few minutes, but it’s worth the work. There are times when printing just by sending an email is super convenient, like if you’re on your phone. Before you can print a page, document, spreadsheet or whatever else, you first must find the email address.

Steps vary based on your printer’s make and model. We’ll run through the steps for Kim’s preferred printer, the Epson EcoTank.

First, you need to register the printer from your computer. Here’s how:

Turn on your printer. Then, head to this URL: https://support.epson.net/ecsetup/ From there, download and install Epson Connect Printer Setup. Select your printer and hit Next. Click on Printer Registration. Then, hit Next. Now you’ll see the license agreement. Just hit Agree. Then, hit Next. When you’re ready to print and there’s paper in the printer, you’ll get the printing confirmation page. Hit OK. Follow the on-screen instructions and select Finish.

Now you’ll get a notification email to your email address. You’re now able to use the Epson Connect service. To print, just follow these steps:

First, create an email. Then, attach the documents or photos you want to print. Enter the email address you got when registering your device. Send the email!

Do you have another type of printer?

If you’re still using printers with traditional ink cartridges, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get the job done with an HP printer.

Canon printers can also send items through email. Just follow these steps.

If you have another type of printer, do some research to see if you can use this feature. Older printers may not be up to the task, so search the manufacturer’s website or your printer’s manual to see if this is an option for you.

How to print from your phone

There are other ways to print from your phone, too. Let’s start with printing from your iPhone or iPad. Most modern Wi-Fi printers support AirPrint, Apple’s printing utility.

Before starting the printing job, confirm that your gadget is compatible with AirPrint. You’ll find a list of compatible printers here. Next, make sure your iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your printer. Then do this:

First, open the page you want to print on whichever app you’re using.

Tap the share icon. It’s the box with an arrow pointing up.

Then scroll down and tap the printer icon or Print.

If you don’t see the printer icon or the word Print, chances are you’re using an app that doesn’t support AirPrint. You can confirm whether or not an app supports AirPrint by heading to the App Store itself and looking through the app’s User Guide or Help section.

After this, hit Select Printer and choose your printer. Tap Print to confirm.

How to print from an Android device

On Android, you’ll need to go into your device settings. An easy way to navigate there is pulling down the shade and tapping the gear icon. This opens Settings, where you can add a printer.

Look for Default Print Service. This comes pre-loaded on most phones running Android. You can easily connect with printers connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone. Once you’ve chosen a printer, you’ll see the option to print when you have a document open. In most cases, just click the three-dot menu and select Print.

Want another printer hack? We've got you covered.