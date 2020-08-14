Computer on the fritz? Take this step before it’s too late

When your computer crashes — and most of them eventually do — you’re suddenly in a world of hurt. If you rely on it for work, it’s as if your world immediately stops, and you cannot move forward. The prospect of losing all that data is a big concern, especially with so many of us working from home.

And don’t think hackers aren’t capitalizing on that too. All the new remote workers are prime targets for dangerous phishing scams and malicious downloads that can wipe out everything on your devices. Tap or click to see a Microsoft 365 scam that could be lurking in your inbox.

Lost data and work history can seriously set you back, costing you time, money and potentially more. That’s why you need to back up your data the smart way. Do it with Kim’s pick, IDrive, and you can get the peace of mind you want for only a few bucks a month.

What do you have to lose?

When it comes to your data, you have a lot to use. Think about all the documents, financial information, precious photos and videos you could never replace. You’re depending on your desktop, laptop, tablet or phone — and if your tech fails, you could lose it all.

Don’t leave it up to chance. IDrive’s cloud-based data backup solution is regarded as the best in the business. It’s online, offsite and accessible 24/7 from any device — even your cell phone! If the worst does happen, you can be back up and running in no time with IDrive.

Sounds great, but it must be expensive

This is the part you’re going to love most: IDrive is super affordable. Plans start at just a few bucks a month, and if you use the promo code “Kim” during sign-up, you can get a whopping 90% off your first year. Tap or click here to get started.

IDrive’s plans come with 5 TB of cloud backup. What does that mean in practice? Well, it’s a ton of space. Just ONE terabyte is equal to 86,899,345 pages of Word documents, 500 hours worth of movies, 17,000 hours of music or 310,000 photos. Unless you have a crazy amount of data, 5 terabytes will work just fine.

What else do I need to know?

Good question. IDrive makes backing up your data easy. Everything happens automatically so you don’t need to remember to do it yourself, and you can back up unlimited PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Androids to a single account. Files are transferred and stored using 256-bit AES encryption, and it’s fast and easy to find and restore your data.

X

What are you waiting for? Try out IDrive now while you’re thinking about it. Save 90% when you sign up at IDrive.com and use the promo code “Kim” at checkout. That’s less than $7 for your first year! You really can’t beat that price.