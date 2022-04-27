Tech Tip: Set your browser to start fresh or reopen your tabs on startup

High-speed internet makes everything better. You can stream to your heart’s content or open 20 tabs when researching a new recipe to try out.

You may be paying for fast service, but your internet speeds rely on more than just bandwidth. Your browsing habits and the health of your computer also impact how fast your system works. Tap or click here for five ways to speed up a slow browser.

Some people fire up their computers and want the browser tabs to reopen precisely where they left off. Others might prefer a clean slate. We’ll show you how to enjoy both ways of life with some of the most popular browsers.

Too many tabs?

If you are in the middle of a project or have traveled far down a rabbit hole of research, it’s understandable that you want to be able to take a break and come back to all your open tabs. There’s nothing wrong with this.

Having too many open tabs does have a drawback, however. The practice can sap your computer and internet performance. Beyond the tabs are the sites themselves, some of which can be significant resource hogs.

Let’s go over how to set up your browser to open with your previous tabs or a fresh one.

Chrome

You can customize Google Chrome to open with a new tab or reopen the same tabs you were using when you last quit the browser:

To open Chrome to a new tab:

Open Chrome and click the three vertical dots , then Settings .

, then . Click On startup and select Open the New Tab page.

To continue Chrome where you left off:

Open Chrome and click the three vertical dots , then Settings .

, then . Click On startup and select Continue where you left off.

Safari

You can launch Safari with a new window, a new private window, all the windows from your last session or all the non-private windows from your previous session.

To open Safari to a new window:

Go to Safari > Preferences and select General .

and select . Next to Safari opens with: select A new window or A new private window from the dropdown menu.

To open Safari and continue where you left off:

Go to Safari > Preferences and select General .

and select . Next to Safari opens with: select All Windows from last session or All non-private windows from last session from the dropdown menu.

Firefox

When Firefox starts, one window is opened by default, displaying your specified home page, which you can set by clicking the menu hamburger button and going to Settings > Home. The default there is Firefox Home.

To restore your previous session on Firefox startup:

Launch Firefox and click the menu hamburger button and select Settings , then the General panel.

button and select , then the panel. Below Startup, check the box next to Open previous windows and tabs.

Edge

You can open Microsoft Edge to a new tab when you launch it or pick up where you left off.

To start Edge fresh:

Launch Edge and click on the three-dots icon and select Settings .

icon and select . Click On startup from the left pane.

from the left pane. The default setting is Open a new tab. Select it if something else is set.

To have Edge open with the same tabs from the last time you quit:

Launch Edge and click on the three-dots icon and select Settings .

icon and select . Click On startup from the left pane.

from the left pane. Select the option for Continue where you left off.

