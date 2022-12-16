As the world’s biggest social media platform for workers, LinkedIn can help you reach new career heights. You just need to ensure you have a well-written, impressive, and, most of all, credible LinkedIn profile. Tap or click here for a few ways to make the most out of LinkedIn.

Maximize your LinkedIn presence if you want to get ahead professionally. It all starts with improving your profile. After all, it's your digital first impression for potential business partners.

There are a few things you need to keep in mind when maintaining a digital presence. People tend to be critical of things they read online due to all the scams and misinformation. That means most people are skeptical of what they read online, including social media profiles.

If you want to succeed online, do as much as you can to boost your profile’s credibility

This starts with proving how trustworthy you are. Not only must you be likable, but you also have to prove your professional mettle. Here are some things you need to include on your profile:

A professional profile photo.

Adding a background photo that reflects your interests.

Writing a thorough summary of your work experience.

Listing relevant skills.

Writing an eye-catching and descriptive headline.

Are you looking at this list and realizing how much you still have to do?

Now, there’s a new way to prove your profile is authentic.

To stand out from other workers in your field, verify your work email address on LinkedIn. This way, you can prove that you’re telling the truth. It may sound odd, but you have to go above and beyond in this way.

Unfortunately, there are many flat-out liars on social media, from scammers to underqualified people. That’s why you have to think a few steps ahead and prove your credibility.

Recruiters have their defenses up when they’re looking through profiles. They’re trying to figure out who lied in their “Work History” section. After all, many people will write down, “I worked at this company,” when, in reality, they had never even submitted a resume.

Consider this an extra way to create a genuinely credible LinkedIn profile

Luckily, it’s super easy to do. It all starts at your company’s LinkedIn Page. Once you type your organization’s name into the search bar, select View Page.

Once you select View Page, you’ll see a new option under the My Company header. You’ll see a section that says, “Open your employee-only experience.” Here, you can connect with coworkers and stay informed of company updates on LinkedIn. However, only employees of that company will see the news.

Since I work for WestStar Multimedia Entertainment, that’s the company you see in the example screenshot below. Yours will look different, but the option will be the same. Select Verify email address.

This takes you to a new page that asks you to enter your company email address. This way, you can confirm that you work with the company on the profile.

Enter your email address into the box. Then, select Send code.

Then, LinkedIn sends a code to your inbox. Copy and paste it to complete the process. When you’re done, you’ll see a box at the bottom of the screen with a green checkmark.

It lets you know that you successfully verified your work email on LinkedIn. Here’s what it will look like:

Just like that, you improved your ability to connect with colleagues and other professionals online.

More ways to utilize LinkedIn

If you’re a small business owner, there are even more ways to make the platform work for you.

