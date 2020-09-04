It’s true, smart speakers bring with them a variety of privacy concerns. And since it’s been confirmed snippets are recorded and listened to by humans, you’ll want to be careful of what you say around Alexa.

Concerned about Alexa and privacy? We are too. However, smart speakers do make a lot of daily tasks much, much easier. Not only that but your Echo device can replace several other common items that you'll no longer need.

So many dedicated devices, from clocks to speakers, only do one thing, but a smart speaker has a plethora of useful functions you might not think about. We’ve compiled the ultimate list of stuff you no longer need since you’ve got a smart speaker, so read on to find out about how to get the most out of your Alexa!

1. Media devices for general information

If you need to know what the weather’s looking like later today, what the biggest headlines of the day are, or even check on your order shipments, all of this and more is just a question away with Alexa.

If you need a quick piece of information, just ask. Smart thermostats even make it possible to ask Alexa what the temperature is like inside and adjust it with your air conditioner or heater by the sound of your voice.

2. Don’t have your phone handy? No problem

Surprise, surprise! Alexa can talk to other Alexas! Just by asking you can drop in on other Alexa devices in your house and even Alexa-enabled devices at the homes of friends and family who gave permission ahead of time.

You’ll no longer need to pull up a phone to call someone downstairs to ask a question. If you’ve got an Echo Show, you can make video calls with your smart speaker as well. Alexa can even make regular phone calls to devices anywhere, so it’s often easier to just ask Alexa than to get your phone.



3. A sound system

Not only is your smart speaker a speaker, but it can also connect to AM/FM radio and whatever streaming service you so desire. It’s also easy to connect your phone to your Alexa and stream your own local music files. You can also use your smart speaker to connect to other speakers for a whole-home audio experience, all through the power of Alexa.

4. Clear up wall space by eliminating clocks

Need to know the time? Don’t have a watch? Not sure where you can turn your head in a moment to get the time? It’s easy, just ask Alexa. Plus, you can even set alarms and timers. If you’ve got an Echo Show, you can customize how your clock looks, too.



5. Feeling a little lonely?

We may be a little closer to fully sentient household artificial intelligence than science fiction writers would like, but Alexa can’t yet replace a person. It can tell jokes and stories as well as interesting anecdotes and facts, though.

It’s a good stand-in for some party chatter if there’s a lull in the conversation. Plus, it can even turn lights on and off and adjust their colors, if you’ve got smart lights or lamps plugged into smart outlets.

6. Easily shop online without a PC

As you might expect, it's easy to order anything on Amazon with just a simple Alexa prompting. If you have something on your mind you need to pick up, having Alexa order it in a pinch can be a lifesaver.

If you’ve got an Echo Auto, you can even tell Alexa to pay for gas for you at the pump at Exxon and Mobile stations in the U.S. Spending money has never been easier!

7. Leave Google behind

If you have a question nobody has the answer to, well, you Google it. If you happen to find yourself around a smart speaker, there’s no need for that anymore. Simply ask Alexa your question and she’ll search the internet for you. You can have Alexa do math, look for a quick fact, or even define a word, all you’ve got to do is ask.

Now, admittedly, maybe a smart speaker can’t replace these things entirely: after all, you probably don’t have an Alexa device in every room of your home. But Alexa can do these things when you’re near one and it’s an easy way to save time.

Ever wonder what the most useful and interesting Alexa commands out there are?

