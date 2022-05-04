Is your iPhone running out of storage space? Many things could be taking up valuable real estate from pictures, videos, and streaming downloads. Tap or click here to find out how to clean up your contacts for good.

However, there are occasions when it isn’t apparent why you’re running out of space on your iPhone. These storage issues could be from the little-known Other categories.

Other categories, relatively large and diverse, are difficult for most to pinpoint or describe. They mainly consist of system caches, logs, Siri voices, updates, and more. Regardless, there are many ways that you can keep them from clogging up too much space on your phone.

Common ways to reduce what’s on your Other list

1. Clear your Safari caches

Though there’s no proper way for you to get rid of the Other data completely, you can at least make attempts to lessen its amount. One way to free space is by clearing the cache on your Safari browser. Here’s how:

Open Settings .

. Click Safari .

. Click Clear History and Website Data .

. Click Clear History and Website Data again to confirm.

This works because whenever you open a new webpage, data is automatically stored on your phone associated with that specific site. Clear the cache means to clear the data, which frees up space.

2. Change the Messages settings

The Messages app is automatically set to keep your texts for an indefinite amount of time. While this might sound effective at first glance, texts can take up tons of space. Fortunately, there is a way for you to clear up the space for this. Here’s how:

Open Settings .

. Select Messages .

. Under the Message History section, click Keep Messages .

section, click . Choose how long you want to keep messages. You can pick 30 Days, 1 Year or Forever. Select 30 Days to free up space more frequently.

3. Offload apps

Offloading an app means that you choose to keep the app’s data even after the app is deleted from your phone. You can do this if you change your mind and want to come back to the app later.

For example, you can delete Google Maps (since it takes up tons of space) but still keep the data from that app. Here’s how to offload apps:

Open Settings .

. Select General .

. Click iPhone Storage .

. Scroll down to the app section and select an app to offload. Click the app and select Offload App .

. Click Offload App again to confirm.

4. Clever app trick

If you don’t want to delete an app permanently, you can still cut down on the storage space that it takes. For example, the Facebook app stores tons of data. From photos to videos and everything else on your timeline, Facebook eats up lots of space.

A clever way to get back valuable real estate is to delete the Facebook app. Then, reinstall the app and sign in to your account. The app will look and function as it always did, but it will have a fresh start and won’t take up all that space. You can do this with any app on your iPhone. Here’s how to delete an app:

Touch and hold the app you want to delete.

the app you want to delete. Tap Remove App .

. Tap Delete App, then tap Delete to confirm.

NOTE: Some built-in Apple apps can’t be deleted from your device, so you might not see the option to delete an app.