Televisions have come a long way, and the newest models have some impressive tricks. Tap or click here to check out a $100K rollable screen TV. If you add in some handy gadgets that can plug into them, like a Chromecast or Roku, your TV can do just about anything.

But what if you want to customize your TV screensaver with your favorite moments? Like we display our favorite moments on our smartphones, you might want a similar reminder to play on your TV.

It’s pretty simple to do this, depending on the platform you are using. Here’s how to easily display photos from your phone on your TV using the most popular devices.

1. Roku screen mirroring

If you own a Windows or Android phone and a Roku device, you can display photos on your TV using the Roku app. Note: this feature is not available for iPhone users.

You have two choices. You can either use the Play on Roku mobile feature or Screen Mirroring.

Play on Roku

This feature is built into the app and allows you to select what photos you want to appear and loads them directly onto your TV. You can even share songs. You’ll need to update your app to the latest version and have your phone on the same network as your Roku device, or it won’t work:

Open the Roku mobile app.

Choose the Devices app.

app. Choose the Roku Device you want to display photos to.

Choose the Media icon to launch Play on Roku.

icon to launch Play on Roku. Choose Music, Photos, or Videos to select what you want to display.

Choose your options.

Your choices will appear on your TV.

Screen mirroring

Your second option is to screen mirror. This essentially replicates everything on your phone back onto your TV. If your devices are compatible, you’ll first have to set up the feature:

Go to Settings .

. Choose Smart View .

. Choose your Roku device from the Smart View menu.

Once you’ve set up the feature, you’ll need to confirm the request that appears on your television. Choose Allow or Always Allow to allow screen mirroring to start.

It’s important to note that not all Android and Windows devices or Roku devices are compatible with this feature. Always check with your manufacturer to ensure proper directions. Download the Roku app for Android here.

2. Amazon Fire TV

If you prefer Fire TV over Roku, you can display photos with this app as well. It’s straightforward as long as you have the Alexa app, and unlike with Roku, you can do this from Android and iOS devices. Here’s how:

Open the Alexa app.

Choose More.

Choose Settings.

Select Photos.

Choose Devices .

. Select the TV you are looking to place photos on.

Upload your photos of choice to display on your television.

3. Chromecast

While the steps for displaying photos on a Roku device are a bit tricky, both Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast have developed a method to make this relatively simple.

Much like Fire TV, using the Google Photos app, you can ‘cast’ your photos in a few simple steps. Make sure your Google Photos app and Chromecast are fully updated, and you are connected to the same device on your phone and Chromecast. Download Google Photos for iOS here. Or get it for Android here.

On Android

Open Google Photos.

Choose the photo or album you want to display.

At the top right corner, choose Cast .

. Choose the correct Chromecast.

Open the photo to display it on your TV.

On iPhone

Open Google Photos.

Sign into your Google Account.

Choose the photo or album you want to cast.

At the top right corner, choose Cast.

Choose the correct Chromecast.

Open the photo to display it on your TV.

This option is very similar to screen mirroring on Roku as it casts the content from your phone directly to your TV.

I don’t have any of these devices?

With the invention of smart TVs, some of us have chosen to invest in an all-in-one system and skip third-party devices. So if you own a smart TV and don’t have one of these devices, can you still display photos on your TV?

The answer is most likely. Depending on your brand of TV and compatibility, you can likely display photos reasonably easily. If you own a Vizio or Samsung smart TV, along with many others, you can display pictures in seconds. Tap or click here for specific methods for certain smart TVs.