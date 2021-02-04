Tips and tricks for buying a used Peloton bike

The pandemic has not only forced people to rethink their working routines but also where to exercise. Social distancing protocols and mask-wearing ruled out going to the gym for many.

Through these trying times, Peloton’s exercise equipment became all the rage. And where demand is greater than the supply, it can be rather tough to get your hands on a Peloton Bike right now. Tap or click for fitness gadgets you can pick up right now.

With a starting price tag of $1,895 for the Basic package and an eight-week delivery period, people are now looking at buying second-hand bikes instead. Looking at local classified ads is a good starting place, but there are some things that you need to consider.

Where to start the Peloton search

There are plenty of online resources that you can tap into to buy a used bike. But the most convenient way is local classified listings.

Local marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. Tap or click here to see how these marketplaces compare.

Facebook Marketplace allows you to filter search results by changing the distance from your current location. Unless shipping is specified in the listing, keep in mind the bike would need to be transported. Finding a great deal on the other side of the state might not be worth it, as shipping could be more than your savings.

OfferUp is another great local alternative for finding used exercise equipment. By searching near you or specifying a location, you can browse what is for sale. Doing a quick search, we found three Peloton bikes up for sale in New York for between $1,750 and $2,000.

Online fitness communities

Have a look at the social media pages of fitness communities, as users will regularly post used items up for sale. Peloton mentions the “Peloton Buy Sell Trade” Facebook page on its website, as members have bought bikes through it in the past.

Broaden your Peloton search

eBay or Amazon

If you can’t find what you are looking for in local listings, you might want to broaden your search. Popular online platforms like eBay or Amazon will be your next best bet, but again keep in mind that shipping would need to be arranged.

Several bikes are listed on eBay now, but most are tapping into the increased demand, so prices are somewhat higher than what you’d expect. A third-generation Peloton is on sale for $2,800, but if you want it shipped, that will cost an extra $300. A better option might be Amazon, as most of the bikes for sale includes shipping.

No matter where you find your Peloton bike, there is one thing that you need to know. Bike warranties and extended warranties are only applicable to the original owner and can’t be transferred to you. Peloton cautions that “all secondary sales of Peloton Bikes will void the warranties on that bike.”

Staying safe

As with anything that is bought or sold, you must take steps to protect yourself from criminals or scammers.

Here are some suggestions for buying used goods:

Never pay before inspecting the product yourself.

If something seems suspicious, don’t be forced to go through with the transaction. Walk away and keep on looking.

Arrange with a friend to accompany you to a viewing of the product.

Research what the price ranges should be. If a bike is significantly cheaper than everywhere else, it could be a scam.

Keep Reading

We read Peloton’s privacy policy for you – here’s what you need to know

6 fitness gadgets that you’ll actually use