Your browser history is a record of the sites you’ve visited. This includes download history, search history, cookies and the time and day you visited each site.

This is useful when you want to revisit a page. It’s not so great when you’re sharing a computer with others. For privacy’s sake, you’ll want to clear your history, even if no one else uses your computer. Tap or click here for instructions on wiping your browser and social media histories.

Ever come across a problem and known you found the solution in a recent search? You go mad trying to find that one great webpage with the answer but can’t get a hold of it. We’ll show you how to quickly find anything you’ve seen in your recent browsing sessions.

Hold on. I swear I just saw it yesterday

It’s happened to all of us. You found a great site or bit of information you want to go back to or share with others. Your search history is enormous, so you start randomly searching for keywords that may or may not fit what you found on that long-lost page.

Here’s one solution we recently came across. With BrowserParrot, you can perform a full-text search of every site in your browser history. Your search can span across all your browsers as well. BrowserParrot searches the titles, text and URLs of sites you’ve already visited.

As long as the history is there, you can search through it. You’ll see the results updating as you type, similar to what you see when using Google Search. This is great when you can’t think of an exact word or phrase to search.

And the best thing? BrowserParrot stays local. Your history and searches never leave your computer and are stored in a database locally.

It’s free for now

BrowserParrot is free while in beta. Once the beta is complete, there will be a charge to use the program.

The developers offer free lifetime usage to anyone who signs up during the beta period, so if you’re interested, now’s the time to check out BrowserParrot.

BrowserParrot is only available for macOS for now, and Windows and Linux versions are in the works. To get started, go to browserparrot.com and click the download button at the bottom of the page to try it out.

