Every day is full of choices. I’m not sure we need 30 flavors of chips lining grocery store aisles, but it’s nice to have options when it comes to tech. The trick is knowing what you can customize.

Take your browser and all those tabs. Whether you hate clutter and want to start fresh each time, or you like everything exactly where you left it and want all your tabs to reopen when you turn on your computer … both are possible.

Too many tabs?

Ever pause in the middle of a project and look up at a dozen browser tabs? Yeah, me too. Makes sense that you’d want to be able to take a break and come back to all your tabs open. (Just know this can slow down your computer a bit depending on how many tabs are open.)

Other people prefer a blank slate. You can direct your browser to open up to one specific page or a few URLs you always use.

Steps for Chrome

To open Chrome with a new tab:

Open Chrome and click the three vertical dots , then Settings .

, then . Click On startup and select Open the New Tab page.

To open Chrome and continue where you left off:

Open Chrome and click the three vertical dots , then Settings .

, then . Click On startup and select Continue where you left off.

Steps for Safari

To open Safari with a new window:

Go to Safari > Preferences and select General .

> and select . Next to “Safari opens with,” select A new window or A new private window from the dropdown menu.

To open Safari and continue where you left off:

Go to Safari > Preferences and select General .

> and select . Next to “Safari opens with,” select All Windows from last session or All non-private windows from last session from the dropdown menu.

Use Firefox or Edge? Tap or click here to get those steps.

Life isn’t easy, but this gives you one less thing to worry about. Now you can focus on which kind of chips to buy.