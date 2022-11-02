Fall means one thing to Apple fans: the launch of a new iPhone and iOS. The iPhone 14 gets better crash detection and satellite communication for emergencies, and the Pro models add an always-on screen.

Sometimes taking back a text isn't enough. If you're being contacted by someone you don't want to hear from, you can block them from contacting you by phone, text, email and more. Here's how to block someone from your iPhone or iPad.

Sometimes taking back a text isn’t enough. If you’re being contacted by someone you don’t want to hear from, you can block them from contacting you by phone, text, email and more. Here’s how to block someone from your iPhone or iPad.

How blocking works on your Apple devices

Whether it’s a stranger or someone you’re familiar with, blocking them will stop them from contacting you via your Apple device.

Here are some important things to note:

If you block someone on one device, they’re blocked on all Apple devices signed in with the same Apple ID.

Blocking a contact in Phone , FaceTime , Messages , or Mail blocks them across all four apps.

, , , or blocks them across all four apps. The person you block won’t receive a notification that they’ve been blocked.

You can still call, message or email a blocked contact without unblocking them.

If you block someone with whom you share your location, they’ll receive a notification that you stopped sharing your location with them.

NOTE: If someone continues to harass you and make you feel unsafe, notify the authorities.

Block someone via the Phone app on your iPhone

Open the Phone app and tap Favorites , Recents or Voicemail .

app and tap , or . Tap the info button next to the contact you want to block.

button next to the contact you want to block. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller > Block Contact . You can also block a contact directly by going to Contacts > [contact name] > Block this Caller > Block Contact .

.

Block someone via the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad

Open the Messages app and tap a conversation.

app and tap a conversation. Tap the name, number or profile pic at the top of the screen.

Tap the info button below the contact.

button below the contact. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller > Block Contact.

Block someone via the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad

Open the Facetime app and you’ll see your call history.

app and you’ll see your call history. Tap the info button next to the contact you want to block.

button next to the contact you want to block. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller > Block Contact.

Block someone via the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad

Open the Mail app and select an email message from the sender you want to block.

app and select an email message from the sender you want to block. Tap their name at the top of the email.

Tap Block this Contact > Block Contact.

NOTE: If the sender has previously been marked as a VIP in Mail, you must first tap Remove from VIP before you can block them.

Managing your blocked contacts

You can manage your contacts through apps that allow blocking: Phone, FaceTime, Messages and Mail. Unblocking a contact in one app unblocks that contact across all four apps.

Here’s how to see and manage your blocked contacts:

iPhone: Go to Settings > Phone > Blocked Contacts .

Go to . FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad : Go to Settings > FaceTime , then scroll down and tap Blocked Contacts .

: Go to , then scroll down and tap . Messages app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch: Go to Settings > Messages , then scroll down and tap Blocked Contacts .

Go to , then scroll down and tap . Mail app on your iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > Mail, then scroll down and tap Blocked.

To unblock any contact, follow the above steps and swipe the contact’s name or number to the left to reveal an Unblock button.

