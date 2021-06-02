Internet options have improved significantly over the last decade. Not only do you have your choice of internet service providers and plans, but data speeds are faster and wireless connections are more reliable than ever, too.

That doesn't mean your home Wi-Fi will be perfect, mind you. As with any technology, there are bound to be problems with your Wi-Fi signal now and again — and those problems can be a huge headache if you're working from home.

Whether it’s an issue with dropped Zoom meetings or slow document uploads, a slow Wi-Fi signal can be a drain on productivity. Luckily, there are easy ways to improve your home Wi-FI and cut down on those choppy video calls. If you want to trade in your Wi-Fi problems for a strong signal, the quick fixes below can help.

If you’re having issues with dead zones in your home, this TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender can help. This Wi-Fi extender gives you a stable network that you can count on for less than $50.

It’s a great tool to use if you have a ton of people on your home network or if your home is large or sprawled out. This extender also works great if you have outdoor areas where you’d like to get Wi-Fi signal but can’t with your current setup.

All you have to do is connect the extender to your router to get going. Your Wi-Fi signal will finally reach areas it couldn’t get to on its own. You’ll be able to connect more devices at once without losing signal strength thanks to dual-band signals, which help improve performance.

Plus, your Wi-Fi extender will also keep your network running at optimal speeds without having to adjust settings. This extender automatically chooses the fastest connection path to the router. It can even function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices, like your Blu-ray player, game console or smart TV.

Promising review: “My neighbor is gracious enough to share her wifi but I don’t get a great signal throughout my place. This was the perfect fix and super easy to install — almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network.”

Looking to get internet to a few different places, like from a shed to a few hundred feet away? This Ubiquiti LiteBeam Gen 2 is a great solution. Kim has it installed to get internet from a friend’s house to the lot they are building on, and it works like a charm.

The LiteBeam AC works as an antenna system that’s a lightweight, low-cost solution that helps build reliable, long-distance point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections. You can use it to extend your Wi-Fi signal further than it would go before, whether that’s getting access to your Wi-Fi in a detached garage or sharing it with a neighbor.

All you have to do is install it on the exterior of your home or building to give your property long-distance connectivity. The LiteBeam AC provides 23 dBi of gain and uses a directional antenna pattern for improved noise immunity, meaning it eliminates interference from other signals and devices.

The setup is easy, too. You just use your mobile device and the dedicated management radio to get it up and running after installation. At about $180, it will cost you a bit more than your typical Wi-Fi extenders, but the price could be well worth it if you’re trying to get internet to far-reaching spots on your property.

Promising review: “I got these puppies up and running pushing 4 subnets trunked, providing VOIP commercial Cisco phone system, high-speed internet access, AND HD cable TV! Throughput is at or higher than specs show! NO signal loss, dropouts, glitches, nothing! Great user interface which is accessible via another subnet!”

If you’re dealing with dropped signals inside your home, the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is an easy fix for the issue at hand. This system offers whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage to keep you and your family connected when you need to be.

Buffering and dead spots will be left in the past with this system, which covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps. You can connect a ton of devices to it, too. The eero system offers support for 75 or more devices simultaneously, so your smart TVs, tablets, smart speakers and computers can all be connected at once without causing issues.

Plus, the eero system is easy to install. It connects right to your router and the app walks you through the setup. It allows you to manage your network from anywhere, so you don’t have to be tech-savvy to set it up.

It can even help eliminate the need for extra smart hubs. This eero system connects compatible devices on your network with Alexa, so there’s no need to buy separate smart home hubs for each, saving you some cash in the process.

The one downside is that this system is more costly than the other options at about $230. Still, it could be worth the price for what it offers in return.

Promising review: “HUGE DIFFERENCE. Downstairs, where I was only getting 15-25 Mbps speeds previously, I am now getting a solid and stable 150 Mbps. I pay for 300 Mbps from Comcast. Upstairs I’m getting 315-320 Mbps depending on the room. With my old equipment, I was getting 65 Mbps — tops.”

