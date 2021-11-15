You’ve stared down one of life’s least joyful chores — sifting through boxes and binders of family photos. Hundreds of them are old, torn and crumpled.

Many more of these priceless memories are stuck together, fading and discoloring. So, instead of spending countless hours struggling to salvage these precious memories, or paying someone hundreds of dollars to it for you, you return the box and binders to where you found them.

Don’t do that, anymore! Epson’s FastFoto FF-640 has made organizing, editing, color-correcting and sharing your photos on Facebook fun, fast and easy.

Fast

Epson FastFoto FF-640 is the world’s fastest photo scanner. It can scan a 300 dpi (dots per inch) photograph in one second.

For a more intense image, you can scan a 600 dpi photo in about four seconds. You can scan roughly 150 photographs in five minutes, so pull out that box of old photos and get going.

The best part about FastFoto FF-640 is you can tackle all your family photos, diplomas, birth certificates and more in just a few hours. It’s time to start scanning.

Tip in a tip: Sort the photos you want to scan by size. It’s easier to scan many images of the same dimensions in a few minutes than it is to scan different-size images. You can place up to 30 photos in the auto-feed tray.

Easy

How’s this for simple? FastFoto has two pieces; just snap them together and you’re almost ready to start scanning.

Plug it into an electric outlet. Then, connect the USB cable from your laptop to your Epson FastFoto FF-640. That’s it!

Bonus: Save money! Have you shopped around at photo stores to restore your old, fragile family photos, from small pictures to large panoramic images? It can set you back hundreds of dollars. Just think about how much time and money you’ll save by doing it yourself with FastFoto FF-640 from the comfort of your home.

FastFoto features

One of FastFoto FF-640’s best features is its Smart Photo Fix technology. It automatically scans two sides of a photograph, if it detects writing on the back.

So you’re not only storing and organizing your old family photos, but you’re also capturing the personal touches — like your grandmother’s handwriting. These cherished memories could otherwise be lost forever.

FastFoto balances and enhances color to transform old images into crisp, bright photographs. You can eliminate red-eye from photos, too.

Organize and share

The easiest way for you to organize your photos with FastFoto is by creating a dedicated folder on your computer where you’ll store all of them. You can rest easy knowing FastFoto will automatically organize the images for you with dates and tags.

The best part is you can share your photos on social media. Try this: Scan one of your family’s most faded and discolored photographs, maybe of you when you were a baby. Then, use FastFoto FF-640’s photo-editing tools to fix the color.

Now post the beautifully edited photo next to the original, unedited version on Facebook — your family and friends will be shocked by how beautiful your old photo is (and how cute you were!).

Bonus: You can save your scanned FastFoto images to the cloud. There’s absolutely no need to save these images to your computer and slow it down. You can save it to the cloud and look at your scanned photos on any internet-connected device from anywhere in the world.

6 steps for organizing your messy photo library

You’ve got hundreds or thousands of family photographs that you absolutely love. We all do.

The question you’re faced with is: How do you organize old photos of your parents, aunts, uncles and your children when they were young? Kim Komando loves old photographs and she’s sharing her step-by-step instructions to organize them.

