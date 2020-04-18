Now that many of us are sheltering in place, finding privacy can be difficult since there’s always someone around. If you’re working from home, there are sure to be business conversations for your ears only.

And if you’re trying to listen to music or on a personal call, what you’re hearing is still for your ears only. There must be a better way! Thankfully, there is. Now’s the perfect time to get a pair of wireless earbuds.

If you’re looking for quality sound without breaking the bank, we have the perfect solution. Raycon earbuds start at about half the price of other premium wireless earbuds on the market — and they sound just as amazing as those other brands.

Treat yourself with a special offer just for Kim’s listeners. Get 15% off your order at BuyRaycon.com/Kim.

1. They keep your conversations private

If you’re working from home, you don’t need or want everyone listening to your phone calls, knowing what you’re watching or being disturbed by your music. It’s stressful enough.

Quality earbuds will not only make whatever you’re listening to sound better, but they will also give you the privacy you want. Whether you’re working from home or working on your fitness, you want to hear your music — not what someone else is listening to.

The kids are in the next room playing video games? No worries, your earbuds will keep your conversations private.

Raycon’s newest model, the Everyday E25 Earbuds, is its best yet. They feature six hours of playtime, seamless Bluetooth pairing, more bass and a noise-isolating fit.

You’re going to love Raycon’s most compact wireless earbuds for your everyday grind. Designed to deliver more powerful sound than any earbuds of its size.

2. You can hear better

Raycon

Whether you’re on a call or just listening to music or a podcast, you can hear better with earbuds. And they’ll fit just right. Raycon earbuds come with six pairs of silicone tips that will fit your ears perfectly.

The Everyday E25 Earbuds are inspired by the most reliable tech in the world and are perfect for on-the-go continued listening. They’re made from high-performance drivers with a powerful built-in battery, to deliver crystal clear sound all day long.

3. They’re everything you want your old headphones to be

Those cheap, hard headphones that came with your phone are a pain. They fall out, and they’re uncomfortable. Over-the-ear options are OK, but only if you shell out hundreds of dollars for the top-of-the-line brands.

Raycon’s Everyday E25 Earbuds come in sizes so small, your ears with thank you. The snuggest fit you’ll find with a handy charging case to give your pockets enough room to hold your essentials.

Plus, each Raycon product is Bluetooth enabled and compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and other smart assistants. Its products are also water-resistant.

Earbuds that beat the other guys, for half the price

Raycon’s wireless earbuds are so comfortable — perfect for conference calls, video chats or binging podcasts. And you can’t beat the cost.

Like we said earlier, Raycon earbuds start at about half the price of other premium brands on the market. You don’t need to worry about sacrificing quality, either. Unlike some of the other wireless options, Raycon earbuds are both stylish and discreet, with no dangling wires or stems.

And, all Raycon products are compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices like mobile phones, tablets, and computers regardless of the brand.

You’ve heard Kim talk about how the company was co-founded by Ray J, and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and Melissa Etheridge are obsessed with Raycon. Now’s the time to see what the hype is all about!

Get 15% off your order at BuyRaycon.com/Kim.