As a small business owner, Kim wears many hats and handles different tasks every day. If you can relate, you should know that automation can help you manage everything on your plate and keep your business running smoothly.

For example, artificial intelligence (AI) Google Chrome extensions are a must for anyone who needs help being more productive. Here are our top picks.

1. SciSpace Copilot is a snazzy helper

Need help managing your research and writing project? These SciSpace Copilot features help you streamline your workflow:

A built-in plagiarism checker.

Automatic citation generation.

Research paper formats.

2. WiseStamp for professional email signatures

Professional email signatures can make you look more impressive to potential clients and partners. WiseStamp’s templates and customization options can help upgrade your signature. It lets you add social media icons, promotional banners and other unique media elements to your signature.

3. Compose AI is an excellent writing tool

OK, now you’re using WiseStamp to add swanky features to email signatures. But graphic pizazz won’t do much if your email content is underwhelming. To write better emails, use Compose AI. This writing tool suggests edits and improvements to create more compelling copy, from emails to social media posts.

4. UseChatGPT AI helps with customer service

Answering the same customer questions over and over again wastes precious time. With ChatGPT AI, you can automate responses to common customer inquiries. Since ChatGPT is designed to sound like a human, your customers won’t feel like they’re talking to a robot.

5. CMD J tops is also one of the best AI Google Chrome extensions

Like Compose AI, CMD J is another helpful writing tool. With it, you can use a keyboard shortcut to generate a blog post with ChatGPT. You can even get answers to coding questions. Think of it as an all-in-one automation tool for developers, writers, coders and bloggers.

6. Merlin is so useful, it’s magical

Wouldn’t life be so much easier if you had a wizard on your team? You wouldn’t have to worry about managing meetings and appointments. Your team wizard would keep track of everything.

Well, Merlin is the next best thing. It integrates with your calendar and email to:

Send reminders.

Suggest meeting times based on your availability.

Save time and avoid scheduling conflicts.

With this AI browser extension, you can say goodbye to scheduling sorcery.

7. Voila AI will have you saying, “Voilà!”

1. Voila AI Voila is the best AI-powered assistant to boost your online productivity. This is an all-in-one tool for: • Improve your writing

• Craft Professional emails

• Create high quality Content

Voila AI is the ultimate productivity assistant for small business owners. It can critique your writing and write professional emails. You can also use these five smart Gmail tricks to save time and keep emails private.

8. Make Monica AI your personal assistant

The internet is full of confusing information. Luckily, Monica AI is here to help you make sense of it all. Here’s how it works:

Selecting any text on a webpage and using CMD (Ctrl) + M .

. Use over 80 templates to translate, explain or summarize content you read online.

You can also chat with Monica AI to get clarification and answers to questions.

Monica AI can help you generate professional and concise copy for your website or social media using its rephrasing templates. It can also save time with its translation and summarizing features. Nifty, huh?

9. Last but not least, Fireflies.ai is one of the best AI Google Chrome extensions

Do you record important meetings but struggle with transcribing them? Fireflies.ai can help quickly revisit business plans and be more productive. You can use it to:

Record and share conversations across different web-conferencing platforms.

Transcribe audio files.

Transcribe live meetings.

Add comments.

You can even mark specific parts of calls for teammates, making it easy to review an hour-long call in just a few minutes.

