6 online auction websites to try if you love buying and selling on eBay

1. Shorewood Liquidators, Inc.

You’ll find daily auctions featuring returned merchandise over at Shorewood Liquidators, Inc. This website collects items from major retailers. You’ll find a wide variety of gadgets, from furniture and appliances to electronics and home improvement items.

Since they’re all returned, you’ll find some amazing deals. Auctions all start at $1. Keep in mind, all the products are sold as-is. Here are some great tech auctions we saw on a recent visit:

New PS5 for $525

Roomba for $285

55-inch Smart LED TV for $165

Lenovo laptop for $135

Check out Shorewood Liquidators, Inc. It’s a great way to find high-quality gadgets for dirt cheap prices!

2. GovDeals

GovDeals provides services to various government agencies that allow them to sell surplus and confiscated items online. There are tons of items for you to bid on, from vehicles to clothing to medical equipment.

All you need to do is join the Liquidity Services Network by registering for a free account. Once you’re registered, you’ll have access to all of the marketplaces found on the site.

You can even set up “Favorites” and receive notifications when items are newly posted or closing soon. Get notified of items by location, category or seller.

Here are a few examples of items up for bid on the site:

Register at GovDeals and you’ll be saving money in no time.

3. ShopGoodwill.com

I’m sure you’ve heard of Goodwill retail stores. The company is known for selling clothing and household goods that have been donated at over 3,200 locations across the country.

But did you know they also have an online auction site?

ShopGoodwill.com is the place to find the special items you’ve been looking for. Whether you are a serious collector or casual treasure hunter, you’ll be able to choose from a wide array of antiques and collectibles.

There are always new and like-new items pulled from participating Goodwills’ large inventory of donated products. You’ll be glad to know the proceeds go to a great cause: Education, training and job placement programs for people with disabilities and other barriers.

You’ll find multiple categories of items for sale. Antiques, art, books, movies, jewelry, office supplies and tools, just to name a few.

Here are some items selling on the site:

Get to shopping at ShopGoodwill.com. You’ll be glad you did.

4. PropertyRoom.com

If you’re looking for deals with a twist, check out PropertyRoom.com. The site works with more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies and municipalities nationwide to help auction their seized, stolen, abandoned and surplus goods.

With hundreds of auctions available on the site, you never know what kind of deal you’ll find. The bidding on most auctions starts at $1, with no reserve. Items up for grabs include coins, jewelry, vehicles, electronics, fine art and more.

Check out these items currently up for bid:

The site is a great way to give back to the community. To date, millions of dollars have been returned to local communities and law enforcement agencies from proceeds provided by these auctions. Funds help cover the costs of road repairs, lifesaving equipment and even lowering taxes.

Visit PropertyRoom and register for a free account today.

5. Treasury auctions

Did you know there are roughly 300 public auctions conducted throughout the U.S. each year to sell forfeited property? It’s true.

The properties are forfeited due to violations of federal law enforced by the Department of the Treasury or nonpayment of Internal Revenue Service taxes. A wide variety of merchandise is available through auctions.

You can bid on items such as automobiles, aircraft, boats, real estate, jewelry, electronics and more. Proceeds are used for law enforcement activities and restitution to fraud victims.

But when and where are these auctions held? There is a handy listing of all auctions on Treasury.gov that will give you all the important details for each auction. You’ll see categories of items currently for sale as well as links to auction details.

Here are some examples of items that recently sold on the site:

See auction listings on Treasury.gov and take advantage of its deeply discounted sales.

6. Municibid

The last online auction site we’re going to explore is Municibid. It’s an easy-to-use site for government agencies, schools, authorities and utilities to sell their surplus and forfeitures directly to the public. All of its auctions are conducted online and are available to be bid on 24 hours a day.

There is no charge for sellers to use the site; however, an 8% buyer’s fee is added to all purchases. This fee is charged on top of the winning bid, so if you do make a purchase, factor that into the amount you want to spend.

Municibid is packed full of items for sale. Categories include automotive, computers, electronics, furniture, office supplies, sporting goods and more.

Here are some items selling on the site:

Explore all of the auctions being held on Municibid. You’ll be amazed at the number of things you can win.

Happy shopping!