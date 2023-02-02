Solving your biggest tech pet peeves might just be one of the best things you can do for productivity.

Keep in mind that these are solutions to everyday annoyances, not massive security or functionality issues. For everything you need to know about maintaining the health of your computer, tap or click here.

1. There’s too much on your screen

PC users can minimize every window but the active one with this helpful shortcut: hit the Windows key and the Home key simultaneously, and you’ll be left with only the window you’re using.

On a Mac, you might consider this solution. You can merge any app’s windows into one single window, giving you more breathing room:

In the app, click on the Window menu. Select Merge All Windows.

Now, you’ll be able to see your desktop beneath your workflow. Not bad.

2. You accidentally closed a tab

Fret not because this one’s easy. Windows users should press Ctrl + Shift + T to retrieve a tab that was closed by mistake or revisit a recently closed one.

To visit a recently closed tab on a Mac, follow these steps:

In the Safari app on your Mac, choose History > Recently Closed .

on your Mac, choose > . You can also choose History > Reopen Last Closed Tab or History > Reopen Last Closed Window to reopen the last tab or window you closed, or Reopen All Windows from Last Session.

3. Your computer turns on, but there’s no display

Something might be wrong if the power light is on, but the screen is still dead. First, you should ensure that any peripherals or displays are connected. Disconnect them and reconnect them before resetting the device. A damaged power supply unit could also be the culprit.

Some specialty displays, like tablets, use drivers to interface with your computer, so ensuring that these are all correctly installed and up-to-date is also a great option.

4. You deleted a file you needed

If you haven’t emptied your Trash, you’re in luck. You can restore deleted files on a Mac by:

Double-click into the Trash bin. Right-click the file to be restored. Choose Put Back.

How to restore a deleted file on a PC:

Right-click the folder where the deleted file was located. Choose Restore previous versions. Select a version from before the file was deleted. Hit Restore.

Even if you’ve emptied your Recycle Bin, this solution works. Mac users that have emptied their Trash may consider third-party solutions dedicated to file recovery, like Disk Drill.

5. Your computer doesn’t lock itself automatically

Even if you’re not working in public, kids, roommates and parents may snoop into an unlocked computer left alone. Of course, you can always remember the hotkeys to lock your computer quickly:

Lock a PC by pressing Windows + L .

. Lock a Mac by pressing Ctrl + Command + Q.

