7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down.

Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So a slow phone can be a real buzz kill. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do.

Well, if you own an Android phone, there are several things you can do to fix the problem. Here are seven apps that clean up your Android in minutes.

Why do I need to clean up my Android?

Whether your phone is currently running slow or not, keeping your Android free of clutter is important for a myriad of reasons. Over time, unused apps can clutter your phone and lead to glitches and bugs.

It’s common to have several unused apps on your phone, and it’s easy to forget that they are there. Other normal accumulations like download files and caches can also affect the performance of your phone. Check out the following apps that will clean your device and speed things up.

1. All-In-One Toolbox

The All-In-One Toolbox lives up to its name. View your available storage, battery life and how much RAM that’s available right on the home screen. See things you want to fix? Choose from various options to clean up files and speed up your phone, like quick clean and boost. The best part? It’s completely free.

If you are struggling with battery life, Toolbox can assist you in optimizing your battery and keeping your CPU cool.

2. Files by Google





If you are a Google fan, Files by Google might be the right choice for you. It offers cleaning recommendations to help you keep your phone running smoothly and allows you to browse all of your files more seamlessly.

The Files by Google app is free, so if you use GSuite, it might be worth having for the ease of finding the correct files.

3. CCleaner





CCleaner is a well-known app that also has a PC and Mac-based option. The real highlight of CCleaner is its user-friendly platform that allows you to optimize your phone with just the tap of a button, but it has a long list of handy features that keep your phone running smoothly, including:

Filter old, duplicate and poor quality photos.

Delete photos from private chats.

Identify which apps are draining your battery and delete them.

4. Smart Phone Cleaner





Smart Phone Cleaner is similar to apps like CCleaner in that it can help you optimize your storage and delete unnecessary files, but it has a few unique features that others do not. One example is their app hibernation feature that identifies apps that consume large amounts of battery and then temporarily disables them to save your battery life.

5. Droid Optimizer





Another full-scale Android maintenance app, Droid Optimizer, does it all and then some. Droid Optimizer automatically completes most of its key features for people who may forget to log in to the app to maintain speed manually. And it’s free! Here are some of its features:

Terminate foreground and background apps automatically

Empty the system and application cache

Find and delete junk files fast and easily

Carry out cleaning tasks automatically

Conserve energy and enhance your battery life

Disable wifi at preset times or each time you switch off the screen

Learn about your apps’ critical permissions and expose spy apps

6. 1Tap Cleaner





For those who don’t enjoy technology or find it challenging to use, 1Tap Cleaner is an app you should download. Its key features, including cache and phone call log cleaners, are available with a one-tap option. Open the app and tap what you want to clean, and presto, all done.

Its simplicity gives it an edge, and if you expected it to come at a hefty price, you can take a deep breath. This app still comes at the great cost of free.

7. SD Maid





Last, but certainly not least on our list is SD Maid. While SD Maid does offer a free version, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to access all of its optimization features.

You can scan your device for all of its services and a detailed list of what you can do will pop up. Choose to use any of the recommendation features or just a particular one. Its corpse cleaner feature is quite popular. It finds unused files and eliminates them to give you a speed boost.