With free and super fast shipping on millions of products, Amazon has become a convenient place to get, well, everything. Tap or click here for 11 Amazon Prime perks you’ll wish you knew sooner.

However, if you are ordering from Amazon constantly, it’s easy to forget about a package or two. You might not notice when one package goes missing if it’s an insignificant item. So how do you keep track?

You used to be able to download your order history into an Excel document, but Amazon has since ended that feature. If you order a lot of stuff and want to keep track of all your packages, here’s a new and easy way to see everything you’ve ever ordered on Amazon.

Downloading your Amazon order history

Until recently, you could easily download everything you had ever ordered into one document. This was great for people who were looking to keep track of all of their purchases. Unfortunately, Amazon recently did away with the option.

Amazon hasn’t given much information as to why this easy method of tracking was taken away. The tool is now only available for Amazon Business accounts, which is excellent if you own a business, but a problem if you own just a personal account.

Tap or click here for more about Amazon’s recent changes to obtaining your order history.

An easy extension

While Amazon has removed the downloadable option, all hope isn’t lost. A new Chrome extension is here to keep you informed of all your Amazon orders.

RELATED: 15 channels you can add to your Amazon Prime Video account you never knew before

Called the Amazon Order History Reporter, once you install the extension, you’ll be able to go to your Amazon account, open your order’s page, and the extension will download the data from Amazon and stay active in the future.

You’ll need to have Google Chrome to use the extension. You can download Chrome here if you don’t already have it.

Head here to install the Chrome extension.

Click the Add to Chrome button.

button. Choose Add Extension.

Once the extension is downloaded head to your Amazon account.

Go to Your Account.

Open Your Orders.

Click on the extension icon in the top right hand corner of the screen. (Look for an orange upper case A).

Choose a year from the pop-up window.

A blue button will appear.

Select this blue button to download a CSV file of all your orders from that year.

While it’s not a one-step process like Amazon’s previous option, it still gives all your order details without too many steps. You’ll need to repeat the steps above for each year you want to pull order records from.