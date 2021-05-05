5 new uses for your Amazon Fire tablet

Looking for a new tablet? You’re in luck as Amazon recently unveiled a new range of its hugely popular Amazon Fire tablets. From the basic to hardcore and even ones for the kids, the new Fire tablets are giving Apple a run for its money. Tap or click here to check out Apple’s latest devices.

But they aren’t just plain old tablets anymore. The days of the smaller than a laptop but bigger than a phone device have developed into its own niche of functionality and uses.

With that in mind, here are five things that you can do with your new Amazon Fire tablet.

1. Use the Amazon Fire Tablet as an Echo Show

One of the great uses of a Fire tablet is that it can double up as an Echo Show by switching it to Show Mode. By using Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, you’ll see visual responses and more information on questions. You can also play YouTube videos through it and control your home’s media.

To switch the tablet to Show Mode, swipe down from the top of the home screen and slide the toggle next to Show Mode to the right. Or say, “Alexa, switch to Show Mode.” To turn off the mode, repeat the steps or ask Alexa to do it for you.

2. Setup multiple user profiles

If more than one person uses the tablet, it is a good idea to create multiple user profiles. This will let you have a personalized profile for each user, and they will be able to customize it the way they want. It also allows you to switch between multiple Amazon accounts without logging out.

In the Settings menu, add more users by going to Account & Lists and tap Switch Accounts. To add another profile, tap Add account. After you have entered the details, tap Save. To switch between profiles, go to Account & Lists and tap Switch Accounts.

3. Expand storage with a microSD card

The Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus tablet comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage space. It might be sufficient for a while, but you might want to look at expanding it. Luckily Amazon tablets come with an SD card slot for that purpose.

A great option is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSD. As the name implies, it has 256GB of storage and can write to memory at 120MB per second.

4. Adjust Amazon’s Alexa settings

You might be familiar with Amazon tablets, but even so, there are settings that you should change to make things easier. The Hands-Free option allows you to control smart home devices without using your fingers.

To turn on Hands-Free, swipe down from the top of the home screen and select the Alexa Hands-Free icon. To turn it off, go through the steps again and disable it.

If you want to dig a bit deeper into the accessibility features, you can access them by swiping down from the top of the screen to show Quick Actions. Swipe down again to expand the Quick Actions and tap Settings. Tap Accessibility and then select the options you want to enable.

5. Manage your notifications

Notifications can either be a hindrance or a help. Fortunately, you are in control of how they are presented to you. By default, notifications appear on the lock screen.

To manage your notification settings, tap on the Settings icon and navigate to Sounds and Notifications. The Manage notifications option is where you can adjust how apps notify you.

