Amazon Echos come with tons of helpful features. You can switch lights on and off, play podcasts or even drop in on people in other rooms. Alexa’s Drop In feature lets you communicate through different Echos throughout your home or even in someone else’s home.

It sounds great in theory. In reality, it’s surprisingly tricky to set up. If you look up instructions on Amazon.com, you’ll see they’re about as clear as mud. Good news! The Komando team is here to help. We know the ins and outs of Echo devices, especially when it comes to secret features you didn’t know you needed. Tap or click here to get more out of Alexa than ever before.

So if you’re trying to set up Drop In, don’t just toss up your hands and give up. We’ll walk you through every step to get it up and running.

Step One: Set up the Calling & Messaging feature on your app

First, download the Amazon Alexa app on your iOS or Android device. You’ll want to sign up for Alexa Calling and Messaging, a free service that lets you place audio and video calls to Echo devices. There are a few different ways to enable Drop In, but these should work for iPhone and Android:

Open the Alexa app Open Devices Select Echo & Alexa > select your device Select Communications Select Drop In, and select which permissions to enable or disable

Step Two: Make sure you’re accepted as a recipient

Now that your Alexa app is set up, you can start to use your Echo as an in-home intercom. First, though, you have to make sure that the person you want to contact has put you on their approved list. Here’s how to set it up:

Open the Alexa app and tap the Communicate button Tap the outline of a person in the top right of the screen to open Contacts Search for the contact you want to communicate with and tap their name Under Permissions in your contact’s info, slide the toggle to the right next to Allow Drop In

That’s it. Once your contact follows these instructions and enables you to drop in, you can communicate with each other through your Alexa-enabled devices. Follow these steps for each contact that you want to Drop In on.

Step Three: Test it out!

Here’s how to make sure the feature is working properly. Send a message to any Amazon Echo in the house by following these easy steps:

Open the Alexa app and tap Communicate Tap Drop In at the top of the screen A list of devices will appear that you’re permitted to Drop In on Tap the device you want to communicate with

You can now drop in on an Echo device without having to use the app. Just say, “Alexa, drop in on,” and say the name of the contact you want to speak with or the name of the Echo device in your home that you want to use as an intercom.

It sounds a bit complicated, but the effort’s worth the convenience. Once you’re done setting up Drop In, it will work for everyone in your household. It’s a good way to say, “Hi!” even when you’re a few rooms away!

Although this feature is great for keeping in contact with your family, Amazon Echos can also reach outside the home.