Problems with your AirPods? Get them repaired for free

You spend a lot of money on tech, and it should be a given companies stand behind faulty products. Sometimes a company needs to be exposed and have its dirty laundry aired out before fixing it. This was the case with Apple a few years ago when it admitted to throttling the performance of older iPhones. The company implemented a program for reduced-price battery replacements.

Fortunately, it doesn’t always take much pressure for a company to do the right thing. This past summer, Apple announced that some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices might be eligible for free service due to sound issues with the receiver. Tap or click here for details and see if your phone falls under this repair program.

We reported not long ago that Apple was offering to repair or replace AirPods Pro earbuds having problems with static and crackling. That program has now been extended from two years to three. Are you having issues with your Apple earbuds?

An updated support page

Apple’s AirPods Pro launched in 2019 as an upscale version of the standard AirPods. You get improved sound quality, silicone ear tips, noise cancellation, and better battery life for a higher price.

About a year after the launch, Apple announced a service program for AirPods Pro experiencing sound issues. Apple reported that the faulty earbuds exhibited crackling and static in loud environments. There were also problems with the noise cancellation feature.

When we first reported on the issue, the support document read that the program covered AirPods Pros for up to two years after the first retail sale of the unit. That coverage has been extended to three years, according to the updated page.

If you’re having problems with your AirPods Pro, you have a little more time to get them fixed.

Is your Apple Watch having issues with charging? Tap or click here to see if your Apple Watch qualifies for a free repair.

Troubleshooting and repair instructions

Before taking them in for service, Apple recommends you troubleshoot your AirPods Pro. Here are some suggestions:

Make sure you have the latest software on the device connected to your AirPods Pro, be it your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Check that there’s no interference between your AirPods Pro and connected devices, such as a wall or appliances or wireless speakers.

Listen to audio from different apps to see if the crackling and/or static is consistent. Try talking on the phone with someone as well.

If you are having the described issues, you should check out the AirPods Pro service program. You’ll have three options for repair, and your earbuds will be examined regardless of your choice. If the issue is confirmed, one or both AirPods Pro earbuds will be replaced.

Here are your options (have your Apple ID login credentials ready):