5 uses for security cameras you never thought of before now

Think about all of the valuable possessions inside your home. Jewelry, big-screen televisions, maybe some high-priced artwork, just to name a few things.

With treasured items like these, it’s no wonder thieves are always trying to break in and rip us off. They don’t even always wait for you to be out of town on vacation. Sometimes they have the nerve to sneak inside while we’re asleep at night.

That’s why you need to have a great security system in place. Our sponsor, SimpliSafe, takes home security to the next level and can help put your mind at ease.

In fact, with SimpliSafe’s security cameras, you can think outside the box and do even more than the basic system can. Keep reading and I’ll give you five uses for security cameras you never thought of before now.

Of course, protecting valuables is a top priority when it comes to your home security system. However, there are plenty of other interesting ways to put security cameras to good use. Let’s take a look at some of them.

1. First things first, protect your home

SimpliSafe’s customizable home security packages got even better with the addition of its cameras, the SimpliCam. These record in HD video, are always on the lookout, and use motion sensors to alert you of any intruders.

Set these up to keep an eye on key areas of your home. With the use of “Intelligent Recording,” when the system detects a break-in, the SimpliCams kick into action – recording sharp, HD quality video you can review and use as evidence later.

Because some people are concerned about installing a camera in their home due to personal privacy, SimpliSafe cameras offer “Extreme Privacy Control,” which gives the user complete control over when the lens is open and closed.

Each SimpliCam is only $99 and you can view the footage from your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can also live stream the footage if you’d like. Otherwise, anything captured by the cameras will be stored for 30 days on SimpliSafe’s servers with the standard monthly plan.

2. Keep an eye on the baby

Looking for burglars isn’t the only thing your security cam can be used for. If you have a little one napping in the crib, why not set a camera up so you can make sure everything is fine at all times?

It will surely give you peace of mind while you’re finishing up chores around the house. No more wondering what’s happening in the baby’s room. Now you will always know, even when you’re in another room. What a great idea!

3. Check in on Fido

If you’re an animal lover, most likely you have pets at home. I know when I’m at the office, I constantly worry about what my dog is up to.

Not anymore. Now I’ve set up a security camera that lets me check in on him whenever I have a chance.

Luckily, most times he’s just lounging around or making it through his daily routine. But it’s nice to know that if something were to go wrong, I would know about it and be able to take action.

(Bonus: Click here to learn how SimpliSafe protects your whole house in under an hour.)

4. Is Bigfoot destroying your garden?

Do you have a green thumb and enjoy gardening? If so, you’ve probably experienced tons of destroyed plants and vegetables over the years.

As fun and interesting as it would be to discover, no it’s most likely not Bigfoot chowing down on this summer’s garden crops. It’s probably just one of those rascally rabbits we’ve been hearing about.

Setting up your security camera to face the garden will let you know for sure. If it’s the neighbor’s dog tearing things up, now you will know and be able to put a stop to it. If in fact it is Bigfoot, think of the tremendous footage you will capture. Score!

5. Make sure grandma is fine

If you have an elderly loved one living with you or on their own, it’s a good idea to check in on them every now and then to make sure everything is fine. Having a security camera looking in on them will give you a sense of relief.

God forbid grandma or grandpa were to slip and fall and not have help on the way. If something horrible like that occurred, you could see it on camera and call 911 for them and rush to their assistance.

No long-term contracts

One of the main reasons we love SimpliSafe’s home security system is because it offers all this outstanding professional home monitoring without any long-term contracts.

Yep, no commitments, no hidden fees, no activation or installation fees. You can have the around-the-clock home protection and that peace of mind you’ve been wanting all along.

But don’t take our word for it, try SimpliSafe now and see for yourself.

Tap or click here to get your SimpliSafe security system now to get free shipping, free returns, and a 60-day money back guarantee!