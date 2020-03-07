It’s easy to come up with reasons not to do things. Oh, it’s too cold outside, I’ll go to the gym tomorrow — that’s a classic.

Some go even further and avoid situations based on rumors they’ve heard from other people. Folks in town have been infected with the coronavirus? I guess I’m not leaving the house for a while.

Although not making it to the movies because you’ve heard a goofy rumor is harmless, some choices have much bigger consequences. Not protecting your identity, for instance, is actually very dangerous. According to the Federal Trade Commission, as many as nine million Americans have their identities stolen every year.

On that note, let’s do some myth-busting. We’re going to debunk five myths you may believe about identity theft and explain why it’s critical you protect yourself.

1. I’m already protected

Some believe they are already protected from identity theft through their bank or credit card company. Well, you guessed it; that’s a myth.

While your bank accounts and credit cards are protected from fraudulent activity, that isn’t identity protection. Most financial institutions do a good job of refunding stolen money and reversing fraudulent charges, but that doesn’t stop identity thieves from creating more havoc in your life.

Criminals can cause more problems by opening credit accounts and taking loans out in your name. They are ruthless and won’t stop at just draining your bank account or using your card to go on a shopping spree.

Identity Guard has partnered with IBM Watson to bring identity protection into the 21st century. You might be thinking, “That sounds interesting, but why does it matter?”

The massive proliferation of personal data online has made consumers more susceptible than ever to data breaches, account hacks and identity theft. If you read articles on this site or watch the news, you know how often that’s happening.

Using Watson and predictive analytics to mine data, evaluate risks and generate customized guidance for consumers, Identity Guard has created state-of-the-art identity theft protection.

Watson can protect you in ways a regular person just can't. Companies that don't incorporate this kind of innovative tech are a huge step behind. Watson is just one reason Identity Guard is the best identity theft protection available.

2. I can take care of it myself

If you’re someone who believes you can take care of everything yourself, you can’t. Self-monitoring isn’t enough to protect your identity.

Yes, you can monitor your credit on your own, but that’s only one part of the equation. Identity Guard monitors all facets of your identity using IBM Watson.

You’ll receive alerts to threats detected by Watson that include high-risk transactions, personal info found on the Dark Web, requests to open new accounts in your name, credit score changes and more. This protection is so much more in-depth than you will ever be able to handle on your own.

Identity Guard has been in the business for almost 25 years and helped protect nearly 50 million people. Through all of this, it has never been breached and has offered exceptional remediation and restoration services.

3. Identity thieves won’t target me, I don’t have anything to steal

People might think if they’re not wealthy, they won’t be targeted by identity thieves. That’s just not true.

It’s not only about what you have in the bank. Identity thieves can also go after your credit and so much more.

Think about what criminals can do if they get their hands on your Social Security number and other personally-identifying information. They can use that information to take out loans in your name and destroy your credit.

ID theft could also lead to IRS audits and penalties, your health insurance services could be revoked and more. You may end up facing criminal charges and be responsible for fraudulent medical claims. Identity theft is a legal and financial crisis.

And it’s not just you who’s at risk. It’s your entire family.

Children and seniors are just as likely, if not more, to be targets of identity theft. For kids, a family friend, family member or a stranger could use their name to take out loans and ruin their credit.

And there’s a good chance you won’t notice until they are ready to open a bank account or head off to college. Senior citizens who are already settled and not making big financial transactions, like buying a home or car, may not notice right away, either.

That's why Identity Guard offers a family plan to protect everyone in the household.

4. I don’t use the internet enough to worry about it

Those who are not very tech-savvy or don’t spend much time online think they don’t need to worry about identity theft. They think by not using the internet much there isn’t enough personal information online to cause harm. This is completely false.

There is a ton of information about you online, and you may not realize how it puts your identity at risk. If you don’t spend a lot of time online, you may be even more at risk because you’re not monitoring your data.

That doesn’t mean you need to spend more time online. But you do need to have a company you can trust to do the monitoring for you.

5. Protection is too expensive

There’s an old saying in Spanish, “Lo barato sale caro.” It means the cheap ends up being expensive. That’s so true when it comes to trying to save money at the expense of security.

The time and money it’ll take to clear everything up if you’re a victim of identity theft will be overwhelming. It’s not worth taking the risk of leaving you and your family unprotected.

If you take Kim's recommendation and sign up with Identity Guard, you get great value.

So give Identity Guard a try and never worry about identity theft again.