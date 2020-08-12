If you take a prescription medication, you know just how much it can cost you each month. And if you’re take more than one, that money adds up quickly.

We’re aiming to avoid the stress of sticker shock at the pharmacy, so we’ve found apps and websites that will hopefully save you some bucks when you fill your next prescription.

It’s a good idea to compare different prescription-savings services. You may find one offers a better deal than another on your particular medication.

The prices through these sources may also end up costing less than your regular health insurance copay, so be sure to check your insurance details. Let’s dive in.

Try out the GoodRx website or app to save

GoodRx is available as both a website and as an app for iOS and Android. You can access it by whichever method is most convenient, but we’ll focus on the free app, which has garnered a lot of positive reviews from users.

GoodRx promises to save you up to 80% on your prescription drug costs, but that’s on the optimistic side of the scale. The app asks you to look up your medication by name or by the type of condition. It also suggests popular searches. We’ll use Lipitor as our comparison point for these different apps and websites.

Once you select a drug, you can set the form, dosage and quantity, and your location. Tap on the “Find the lowest price” button and you’re off and running.

GoodRx delivered prices for 30 tablets of generic Lipitor that ranged from $8.45 (with coupon) all the way up to $48.19. Tapping on the price/coupon button takes you right to a saveable coupon you can redeem at the pharmacy.

The GoodRx results show how much prescription prices can vary. You may even find a new place to shop for your prescription that never even crossed your mind.

RxSaver offers tons of online prescription coupons

RxSaver by RetailMeNot is designed to compare prices and steer you to the best deal on prescriptions.

To use the website, just search for the name of your drug and make sure the location is accurate. Again using Lipitor as an example, we found prices for the generic ranging from $8.25 on up to $33.33.

The site will show you coupons and steer you to online ordering options when available. The lowest price came in just a hair lower than that delivered by the GoodRx app, but it was very close.

The RxSaver website is simple to use and nicely laid out, but you can also try out the free app for iOS and Android. The app is just as straightforward as the website and it puts the coupons right at your fingertips for easy access at the pharmacy.

Let Blink Health do the negotiating for you

Blink Health is an intriguing service. The company says it has negotiated prices on over 15,000 medications and it offers a price-match guarantee on generics. You have the option of picking your prescription up from a local pharmacy or having it delivered.

Walmart, Albertsons, Costco, Safeway, Kroger and a number of independent pharmacies and regional chains work with Blink and allow you to get your Blink prescriptions locally.

As with GoodRx and RxSaver, we ran the price on Lipitor. Blink Health offered up a $6.99 price on 30 tablets with free home delivery as the best option. It also showed an $9 price at local pharmacies.

Based on the Lipitor example, Blink Health comes in with the lowest price, though both GoodRx and RxSaver are extremely competitive.

Saving money on prescriptions with these apps and websites comes with a big caveat: your mileage may vary. What you ultimately end up paying will depend on your insurance coverage, your location, the type of drug and whether it’s available as a generic.

The good news is it doesn’t hurt to run the numbers. You just might end up saving a healthy bundle of bucks.