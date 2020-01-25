It wasn’t that long ago when your identity was basically just your name and Social Security number. Fast forward to today and it consists of hundreds of digital pieces we share — whether we mean to or not — on a daily basis.

All that sharing means our identities are more at risk than ever before. Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the U.S., according to the FTC, which means as many as 9 million Americans have their identities stolen every year.

That’s why it’s important to take steps to protect your identity before it’s too late. You don’t want to wait until you’ve become a statistic.

What’s the best way to protect yourself? You need an identity theft protection company you can trust. We recommend our sponsor, Identity Guard. Get up to 33% off for Kim’s audience only, with plans starting at less than $7 a month at IdentityGuard.com/Kim.

1. Speed matters

It’s nearly impossible to keep track of everything yourself when it comes to protecting your identity. Let’s face it — you have enough on your plate as it is, and the last thing you want is to add things to your to-do list. Let someone else do the work for you.

That’s where Identity Guard comes in with its Quick Alerts. The sooner you know about a threat, the faster you can act to protect yourself.

Identity Guard is looking out for you 24/7 to send you some of the fastest alerts through mobile app notifications and email. A quick response is one of the best ways to mitigate harm from someone trying to use or share your (or your family members’) personal information.

Other identity protection services can take hours or even days to contact you if your data is used. Identity Guard’s alerts notify you immediately — usually within three seconds of the attempt. Talk about fast.

Also, Identity Guard is the only ID theft company that has relationships with all three credit bureaus — that’s a huge deal!

Many credit card companies and banks have fraud alerts in place, but that only applies to those specific financial institutions. While it’s easy to manage your cards individually, this limited access to your overall financial picture could allow you to miss other instances of fraud.

This is where credit monitoring comes in handy. A credit monitoring service can patrol all your credit files on an ongoing basis, working daily to look for activity that may be considered fraud. This includes public records and Dark Web monitoring. If such activity appears, Identity Guard will promptly send you a notification.

Credit monitoring can also help you keep track of information changes on your credit files with the three major bureaus. Depending on the plan you choose, Identity Guard offers monthly, quarterly or annual credit reports.

2. Higher prices don’t always mean better service

When you’re looking for service in any industry, you may think higher prices mean you’re getting better service. But that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to identity theft protection. Identity Guard outperforms the competition, even the biggest name in the industry, and comes at a better price.

Identity Guard has been around for almost 25 years now and has helped protect nearly 50 million people, and never once have they been breached. That’s powerful security.

Take a look at the following price comparison chart from IdentityProtectionReview.com to see the value you get with Identity Guard:

How does it do it, you ask? Identity Guard has come up with efficient ways to protect your identity, which makes its services more affordable.

Nothing beats affordable prices and having the best ID protection in the business working for you. Some of the features you can expect include Dark Web monitoring, Risk Management Reports, Safe Browsing Tools, an Anti Phishing mobile app and more.

Identity Guard offers a variety of plan options for individual and family protection. For the most complete protection available, we recommend Identity Guard’s Premier plan.

Get up to 33% off for Kim’s audience only, with plans starting at less than $7 a month at IdentityGuard.com/Kim.

3. A smarter way to protect what matters

Identity theft is about more than just your credit. Enterprising thieves can decimate your retirement fund or savings.

ID theft can also lead to IRS audits and penalties, your health insurance services could be revoked and you could face criminal charges and be responsible for fraudulent medical claims. Don’t leave yourself open to these legal and financial crises.

That’s why you want an identity theft protection company that relies on the most advanced technology. It’s just too important to leave in the hands of humans.

Identity Guard partnered with IBM Watson to bring identity protection into the 21st century. You might be thinking, “That sounds cool, but why does it matter?”

The massive proliferation of personal data online has made today’s consumer more susceptible than ever to data breaches, account hacks and identity theft. By applying Watson and predictive analytics to mine data, evaluate risk and generate customized guidance for consumers, Identity Guard has created state-of-the-art identity theft protection.

Watson can protect you in ways a regular person just can’t. Companies that don’t incorporate tech like Watson are a huge step behind.

Get up to 33% off for Kim’s audience only, with plans starting at less than $7 a month at IdentityGuard.com/Kim.