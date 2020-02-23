There are cybercriminals trolling every corner of the internet, looking to rip you off and mess with your devices. If you visit the wrong site or open a malicious link you’re in danger of being infected with nasty forms of malware that can corrupt every critical file stored on your gadget.

That’s why it’s extremely important to backup all of your files. The last thing you want is to have valuable documents encrypted with ransomware and have to pay a crook just to get access back to your own stuff.

Finding the right backup service can be tricky since they’re not all created equal. You need a company that you can trust.

Its versatile and user-friendly platform has made saving and recovering data simple for small business and individual use.

1. Protect your entire hard drive

Your device’s hard drive is eventually going to wear out. It’s just a matter of when not if. That’s one reason it’s critical to back up your entire drive to the cloud or an external hard drive.

The best way to protect all your system data from any disk failure, accidental deletion of critical files or software corruption is by creating an image of your hard drive.

Restoring data from a disk image is less time consuming as you do not need to install the operating system separately, then restore the backed up data to get your system running. A disk image backup duplicates your entire hard drive which you can then use to restore your system to its initial state in much less time.

IDrive now offers disk image backup.

Using IDrive’s Disk Image Backup, you can back up your entire system with the content exactly as it is on the original storage device, including both data and structure information. The image file can be backed up to the cloud or locally on any external hard drive.

Even better, the feature is simple to use. IDrive will walk you through the process every step of the way.

2. Privacy and security

Finding a company that cares as much about your data’s security and privacy as much as you do is important. You don’t want to trust your sensitive files with just anyone.

IDrive offers multiple layers of security.

Encryption

IDrive

Your data is encrypted with 256-bit AES encryption on transfer and storage. You can also set your privacy to the highest level by creating a private key for your account during signup.

That means no one but you will have access to your data. You don’t get this privacy with iCloud or Google Drive. IDrive puts your privacy in your hands.

Whether you back up your desktops, servers or mobile devices to the cloud, or use IDrive Express to seed your initial backup, your data is stored and encrypted. The private key-based option is available consistently across all platforms and transport modes.

Physical security

Your files need to be protected at all times, not just when being transmitted online. That means the company hosting them also needs to implement a physical security system.

The IDrive application is hosted at its data centers in the U.S. Its facilities are custom designed with raised floors, HVAC temperature control systems with separate cooling zones and seismically braced racks.

They offer the widest range of physical security features, including state-of-the-art smoke detection and fire suppression systems, motion sensors, 24/7 secured access, video camera surveillance and security breach alarms.

Network security

We talk a lot about network security. If a cybercriminal breaches your network, they can infect your devices with malware and steal all of your files. But, it’s not just your home network you need to worry about. Companies you do business with also need to prioritize network security.

IDrive has periodic third party reviews of its network infrastructure to check for known application and service vulnerabilities. This ensures its network is secure and protecting your files at all times.

3. Speed matters

You don’t want to mess around when it comes to protecting important documents. The faster you can transfer data to your backup service the better.

With IDrive Express, you can quickly transfer large amounts of data to your online account without having to go through a tedious process. Just put in the request and IDrive will ship you a physical hard drive with everything that you need.

You can use this service if you’re just getting started with IDrive and need to get your records online quickly. This can especially save time for business owners or people who have several devices.

