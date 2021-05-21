Hiring? 3 questions to include in your next job posting

If you’re looking to attract new talent, it’s essential to have a social media strategy. After all, 79% of job seekers say they turn to social platforms when looking for new jobs, Zety data says. This number jumps to 86% if you’re specifically targeting younger talent, so if you don’t have a presence on some of the big job search websites, it’s time to hit the ground running.

LinkedIn is one of the best places to start looking for qualified candidates. When you have an open position, you want to attract only the best matches, but many other job search sites will smother you in incompatible matches. Thanks to LinkedIn’s filtering system, you can cut through the crowd and set your sights on your perfect new hire.

We’re talking about the pre-qualifying questions job-seekers answer before they can apply to your job posting. It can be tough to find the best questions to narrow down compatibility when you’re starting. That’s why we’re sharing three essential questions that can apply to any job — check these out and modify them as you see fit!

1. Do you have a degree?

If you want someone who has earned a degree in a field related to the position, add it as a question. Or maybe you don’t require a bachelor’s degree — in that case, ask if they have a high school diploma or an associate’s degree. Then again, if you’re hiring someone who needs to have earned a graduate degree, throw that question in there.

The basic idea is that you want candidates to explain their background. After all, if you want someone with a solid education, you shouldn’t wait until the interview to learn they’re unqualified. You want to figure that out right off the bat, so make sure to add this question in your job posting on LinkedIn.

2. How many years of experience do you have ____?

Look over your job description and think of the critical skills you’re looking for in a candidate. Then, insert that key role into the blank. For example, if you’re looking for a social media manager, ask this: “How many years of experience do you have managing social media accounts for brands?”

This one’s a no-brainer since it filters out people who won’t work well in the role. This question will save a ton of time and effort in the long run since it saves you from hiring someone who doesn’t have the essential experience. Just fill in the blank with one of the core duties of the job you’re advertising for.

3. Are you comfortable using _____?

Take a moment to think about the programs or software this job candidate will be using, day in and day out. You’ll likely want a candidate who’s already familiar with the program so they can start helping out the team as soon as possible.

This is especially important since so many jobs are remote. You might not have the time to sit down with a new employee and troubleshoot problems with them, so you’ll want to make sure they’ll be able to hit the ground running.

For example, if you’re looking to hire someone in IT, have a chat with the folks currently in that department and write down their most-used programs. You’ll want to include this in your job listing to make sure candidates already have a strong working knowledge of the software they’ll be working with.

