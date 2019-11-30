Black Friday may get all the attention, but some of the holiday season’s best deals can be found online during Cyber Monday. Don’t know the how the two massive shopping events came about? Tap or click here to learn the difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Cyber Monday can feel a bit more complicated than just standing in line at your favorite store and hunting down the flyer bargains. You have to contend with coupon codes, quickly evaluate deals before they sell out and keep an eye on credit card security.

You can tackle your shopping list like a pro if you know what to do. Here are three ways to conquer the Cyber Monday deals maze.

1. Find reliable discounts

You can spend hours combing the internet for coupon codes, but it can be hard to find reliable ones that will actually work when you’re trying to check out. It’s time to pour some Honey on that problem.

Honey is a browser extension that works with Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Opera. Add it to your browser, shop like normal and let Honey do the rest. It finds and automatically applies the best coupon codes for your purchases.

Honey boasts it can find savings on millions of products sold through thousands of sites. You’ll appreciate how Honey searches for the best deals and notifies you right on the page if there’s a better offer. To learn more about Honey, tap or click here.

2. Track Amazon price changes and get deal alerts

With so many flash deals running on Cyber Monday, it can be hard to know if you’re really getting a good price. This is where CamelCamelCamel comes in.

CamelCamelCamel is a price-checking website that tracks millions of Amazon products. Just copy the URL of the Amazon item or use search terms to find it. CamelCamelCamel will give you a history of price changes and tell you whether or not it’s a smart buy at its current price.

You can also sign up for alerts and get notified when something you’ve been watching falls below a certain price threshold. You won’t have to second-guess your Amazon bargains ever again.

Tap or click here to learn more about CamelCamelCamel.

3. Save with cash back

If you’re not familiar with the name Rakuten, you may recognize “Ebates.” When Ebates rebranded, it took on the name Rakuten, but the philosophy is still very much the same.

You can sign up free with a Gmail account or link to Facebook. There are typically signup bonuses such as a free $10 Walmart gift card or similar promotions. Once you’re in, you can shop at over 2,500 stores and earn up to 40% cash back on your purchases.

Stores pay Rakuten a commission to get eyes on certain items, and Rakuten shares the commission with you in the form of cash. You’ll get a check sent to your home or PayPal account every quarter, provided you’ve met the minimum requirements, which vary depending on what you buy and when you shop.

The best part? Some shops will offer double cash back.

Tap or click here to learn more about Rakuten and more ways to get cash back.