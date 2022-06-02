Internet forums are an excellent resource for information on just about any topic. You just have to know where to look.

You’ve probably heard of Reddit, which bills itself as “the front page of the internet.” It’s one of the most popular sites in the world. Anybody can sign up for an account and post information, images and videos. Want to know more? Tap or click here for our beginner’s guide to Reddit.

Within Reddit’s categories, topics and specific communities are subreddits. From niche subjects to pop culture to tech, there’s always a subreddit that will cater to your tastes. Subreddits have rules, moderators and systems to upvote or downvote posts, links and comments. We’ve gathered 12 subreddits for you to check out.

1. r/travel

Have you been to an incredible place and want to share your experience with the world? Or do you have questions about a place you want to visit? The subreddit r/travel is an excellent place to start.

Would-be and veteran travelers can share stories, footage, recommendations, warnings and questions related to traveling.

Check out this post: A Week Around Italy.

2. r/YouShouldKnow

If you have some information you’d like to share about any topic, post it in r/YouShouldKnow. Do you know how to change a tire or how to dress for a job interview? Share it with the Reddit community.

You can learn a lot just by browsing this subreddit. For example, YSK an Image Search tool can save you a lot of money when shopping for a specific product.

3. r/BuyItForLife

When you buy a tool, tech device, kitchen appliance, jacket, or anything that sees some use, you want it to last. The subreddit r/BuyItForLife contains posts on the longest-lasting and reliable products people can find. There is a search function and you can also make requests.

Check out this post on a helpful hand-me-down: A Black&Decker toaster my mother bought over 34 years ago for her first apartment. Used daily and still works like a charm.

4. r/Futurology

For news and posts on what’s to come, check out r/Futurology. From artificial intelligence to electric cars to space exploration, you’ll find plenty devoted to the field of future studies.

Check out this post: New Google Headquarters Uses ‘Dragon Scale’ Solar Panels to Capture Sunlight From All Angles.

5. r/GetMotivated

Remember those motivational posters hanging at your old job or classroom? Here’s the digital version. The subreddit r/GetMotivated was created to inspire you to get things done through photos, videos, support groups, stories and anything else that works.

Share a post to get people started or find the motivation to finish that basement project.

Check out this post: [Discussion] Looking for daily routine suggestions

6. r/IAmA

Many subreddits consist of AMAs or “Ask Me Anything” posts. The subreddit r/IAmA invites users to introduce themselves and field questions from others. Anybody can post, but you’ll also find AMAs from some big names such as Bill Gates and Jon Stewart.

Check out this post: IAmA lawyer who teaches and practices the law of armed conflict. With the situation in Ukraine, there has been a lot of discussion about international law. Ask me anything!

7. r/OutOfTheLoop

News often breaks on Reddit before it does anywhere else. If you want to know what’s going on with Reddit and the world beyond, check out r/OutOfTheLoop.

Learn about the latest viral videos and trends and the constantly changing jargon thrown around the internet. You can get the latest on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard verdict or check out what’s going on with the stock market.

Check out this post: What’s up with all this talk of an impending food shortage?

8. r/PersonalFinance

When it comes to managing your money, any information can help. The subreddit r/PersonalFinance contains posts on budgeting, saving, climbing out of debt, investing and retirement planning.

Have a problem making rent? Are your credit card bills piling up? Thinking about refinancing your home? Want to negotiate a higher salary. Post your questions here and get a discussion going.

Check out this post: Should I make a joint bank account w/ my property co-owner?

9. r/LifeProTips

Self-improvement is a never-ending journey, and a little help can go a long way. Go to r/LifeProTips for help with anything from finances to health to social situations and relationships.

Is it better to give cash or a check as a wedding present? What’s the best way to get what you need from call center employees? Why should you always get a receipt from a taxi? You’ll find answers to all this and more on this subreddit.

Check out this post: LPT: When touring an older house, count the outlets in each room

10. r/tipofmytongue

You know the expression. You’re so close to remembering something that it’s on the tip of your tongue. Wouldn’t it be great to have a place you can discuss it and get your answer? Enter r/tipofmytongue.

Whether it’s a song from your childhood, a book you read 20 years ago or an early viral video you loved, this subreddit can help you find it.

Check out this post: [TOMT][MOVIE][2000s] A movie I believe, maybe a show where an old veteran of the military or superhero or something is helping out a rookie.

11. r/AskHistorians

Have a question about history? Check out r/AskHistorians. It can be a broad subject such as what caused the Roman Empire to fall to something more specific such as the history behind the middle finger as an insult.

Check out this story: How much do we actually know about Greek mythology?

12. r/DIY

When you want a job done right, you have to do it yourself. This only works if you know what you’re doing, and r/DIY is a great place to get started.

Want to know the best way to lay bricks? Can you fix your laptop hinge, or will you have to replace the whole thing? How do you go about turning your basement into a home gym? You’ll find answers to these questions and much more in this DIY forum.

Check out this post: Toilet overflows downstairs, help!