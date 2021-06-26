Let’s face it, keeping track of your finances can be a daunting task for any financial DIY-er. Wouldn’t it be great to know exactly where your money was?

When I first started out on my own, recording and managing my finances was non-existent. If you’re not someone who’s good at keeping track of what you have in your accounts or what is even coming or going from those accounts, this may be the answer for you.

Having a budget system in place and dedication to actually document that information is important. There is software, apps and even websites that will help you to tackle this. Here we’ve provided 10 spreadsheet templates that will help you to manage your finances, brought to you by our sponsor, NetSuite.

What are your financial template options?

1. Google Sheets Budget Spreadsheets

You can get these from the Google Docs Template Gallery, where you’ll find some great options for Google Sheets. So what exactly can you expect to find for your budgetary needs?

Simple Budget Planner – For a more compact budgeting spreadsheet that lets you budget expenses by percentage of annual and monthly income.

Monthly Budget – Comes complete with graphs and a detailed visual dashboard for your budget.

Annual Budget – A detailed yearly and monthly budget tracking spreadsheet that lets you project income and savings as well as keep a record of actual income and savings.

2. Family Budget Planner

This is like having your bank account, income statements, transactions, budget and expenses all rolled into one convenient document. It could get a little tedious to fill this out but having that knowledge of how your money is flowing in and out your household is important.

A spreadsheet can’t do everything dedicated software for this type of accounting but it is definitely close for those on a tight budget wanting an alternative.

3. Personal Monthly Budget Worksheet

This spreadsheet helps you differentiate your monthly budget to your actual expenses. It will cover the difference between your budget and actual spending.

It is determined and formatted to make it easy to find out where you may be overspending. Also, you can print this out on a single page for filing purposes.

4. College Budget Templates

College gives great learning abilities, but also a big hole in the pocketbook, too. Being able to keep track of where you obtain the finances for the courses you take each semester and the total balance of what you need to spend is a big deal. It will also help give you a clear total on what you spend each year in total for your education.

5. Holiday Spending Budget

Something I am terrible at is budgeting for Christmas. This template is a welcome option for planning the time of gift-giving throughout the year and keeping in mind the costs and budgetary needs for the holiday season.

You can easily account for everything from gifts for the kids and parents to cards, decorations, special meals and anything else that may come your way.

6. Travel Budget

Do you like to travel and want to make sure that every single dime is accounted for to stay within your budget? This visual dashboard allows you to list your expenses, and help you estimate your total travel costs.

Being able to see this and put it all in perspective also helps to know whether you can afford that particular trip or if it’s going to take some extra savings boosts.

7. Kids Money Manager

Do your kids do chores or earn their own money? If they do this is a great way for them to keep track of either a printout or on their computing devices.

Basically, it gives them the practice to know how to manage their own money for things such as College, Tithing, Savings, New Bikes or extra spending.

8. Savings Goal Tracker

If you budget much of your monthly savings for bills and needed expenses, do you designate goals for each of your future purchases? This would have been a great document for me leaving high school and jumping into the real world many years ago.

This sheet can help you keep track of how much you’ve saved for needs such as college, vacations, or holidays. The setting of goals feature has me interested even now for things I’d like to save up for.

9. Credit Card Account

This template basically reminds me of balancing a checkbook only for credit transactions. Now online banking typically does this one for you but what if you want to keep your own detailed record of your transactions, fees and payments? It’s just another method to manage your finances for a variety of uses.

10. Donation Tracker

Looking to keep record of donations from friends, family or organizations while keeping it simple? This template allows you to organize and track fundraising efforts easily and gives you a nice thermometer chart to see it all come together visually right in front of you.

All the best options for your budgeting needs

While budgeting spreadsheet templates are useful for some, they aren’t the best option for everyone. It does, however, help to give one accountability and it can help you improve your finances as long as you are committed to using the template you set up.

Managing a budget doesn’t have to be complicated but it should be watched consistently. Choosing a template you can readily understand and use to manage your finances is the key to making this work.

Spreadsheets alone won’t work do the trick unless you do your part and feed it the data it needs to function. If you’re planning to start using a spreadsheet, you should get into the habit of active budgeting. Creating a system that you understand and can maintain ensures you can keep your numbers updated and accurate