Zoom was one of the biggest apps that helped us through the pandemic. The video conference tool was essential for workplaces and schools across the country. But with popularity comes a hefty price — specifically $85 million in the form of a settlement.

For background, hackers targeted Zoom throughout the beginning of the pandemic. Tap or click here to discover how ZoomBombing attacks targeted users who worked from home. Thanks to the countless reports of security issues, some users took a stand.

They sued Zoom for violating their privacy rights and having lackluster security measures. In early August, the company agreed upon an $85 million settlement. You might think to yourself, “Why should I care?” Keep reading to find out how you can get your piece of the pie.

Here’s the backstory

You could get up to $25 from Zoom, depending on a few factors. You can read through the settlement details here. But if you don’t want to read through the legal jargon, here’s what you need to know.

To be eligible for the payout, you need to meet a few criteria. There are two different groups of people who can file a claim.

First, anyone who “registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meeting App” from March 30th, 2016 to July 30th, 2021 can apply. There’s just one downside: You can only file a claim for $15.

RELATED: Zoom tips that will turn you into an expert in no time

To get $25 in total, you have to meet some more specific requirements. You need to have paid for a subscription to the Zoom Meetings App any time between March 30th, 2016 and July 30th, 2021.

If you’re a part of this second group, you have one of two options. Either you can get the $25 in total or file a claim for 15% of whatever you paid for that subscription. (If you bought extra add-ons, though, those don’t count.) Your percentage might be more significant than $25, so check it out.

Watch out, though: You could be automatically disqualified. If you only used Zoom with a government account or an Enterprise-Level Account, you’re excluded from getting any cash from the settlement.

How to file a claim

Make sure you take action before March 5th, 2022. You may miss out on the payout if you apply after the deadline. You can either mail a completed claim form or file it online.

If you want to learn more about the case, mark your calendar. The final approval hearing is on April 7, 2022, according to Top Class Actions.

You should also know this. The amount of cash you ultimately get may be smaller or larger than the payments listed in this article. It all depends on how many people submit claims, Zoom says. Hypothetically speaking, you could make over $25 if enough people don’t apply.

Keep reading

Ever used TikTok? File a claim for your part of a $92M class-action settlement

X

Kim received almost $1,400 from a class-action suit