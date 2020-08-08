TikTok has been a hot-button topic in the news as of late. On one hand, the app is more popular than ever — with more than 100 million registered users in the U.S. alone. On the other, the app has become a security concern for the U.S. government due to threats of espionage and data collection from Chinese government affiliates.

Because of these security threats, the app has been on the chopping block for the past several weeks. President Trump himself has even floated banning the app in the U.S. altogether. Tap or click here to see why the administration considers TikTok a security threat.

But now, it appears that the president has followed through with his threat. On August 6, President Trump signed an executive order that outlawed transactions between U.S. citizens and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, due to national security concerns. Here’s the story behind the ban, and what it means for TikTok users going forward.

Running the clock on TikTok

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 that bars American citizens from participating in transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the wildly popular TikTok app.

This set of sanctions is incredibly broad and effectively bans any advertising on the service. Under the order’s text, companies like Apple and Google can’t even offer the app on their respective app stores for Americans to download.

Per the order, ByteDance has 45 days before the restrictions take effect. During this time, TikTok has the freedom to divest its U.S. assets from its parent company should the service wish to continue operating here.

This executive order comes at an interesting time, considering Microsoft’s latest ambition: Buying TikTok and taking over operations of the service.

Microsoft’s window of opportunity

According to reports from the Financial Times, Microsoft is in the early stages of talks with ByteDance to acquire the company. And not just TikTok’s U.S. assets, mind you, but the entire platform altogether.

This wouldn’t close down ByteDance altogether but would cause TikTok to change hands and become an American-owned and operated company. Per the executive order, TikTok only needs to break up its U.S. portions to comply, but Microsoft swooping in would give the company even more leverage against competing platforms like Facebook.

And the cost of this proposed deal? Try a whopping $10 billion minimum. Early talks even indicate the pricetag could be as high as $30 billion!

If that sounds like a ripoff to you, don’t forget that Microsoft isn’t just buying the service from ByteDance — it’s buying all of its user data as well. Tap or click here to see why data is so valuable to social media platforms like Facebook.

Facebook turns up the heat

Never to let a good opportunity go to waste, Facebook has introduced a feature on its Instagram platform that competes directly with TikTok. Should the ban go through (and if ByteDance’s dealings with Microsoft fizzle out), TikTok users would have a new app to migrate to — something that TikTok’s own CEO called a “copycat product.”

Dubbed “Instagram Reels,” Facebook’s new product allows users to record short videos, set them to music and add filters just as they would on TikTok. But unlike TikTok, Reels is now baked into the latest version of the Instagram app.

This is a strategic move on Facebook’s part since TikTok and Instagram have a strong overlap of users. If any of these users already have Instagram on their phones while the ban takes effect, all they need to do is jump into Instagram without even downloading a new app. Plus, they’ll already have a previous set of followers to start off with.

Whether or not Microsoft goes through with its deal to purchase TikTok, it’s likely that Reels will be a part of Instagram for the foreseeable future. It’s not as if most of the social media platforms don’t already share overlapping features with other apps, anyway. Tap or click here to find out more about Facebook’s clone of Zoom.

We’ll be updating this story with more information on TikTok, its ban and its potential acquisition as it comes to light. In the meantime, take a moment to brush up on TikTok and why so many young people today are crazy about it.

