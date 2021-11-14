Twitter wants to charge you $3 a month – Here’s what you get

Say what you want to about Twitter, but it has grown exponentially over the last few years. By the end of last year, it had around 353 million active users and is projected to have just over 400 million by the end of 2021. Tap or click here to delete your Facebook and Twitter account for good.

It might only be a fraction of Facebook’s 2.80 billion monthly active users, but it has become a hotbed for debates, cat pictures and online disagreements.

Twitter can be a great free tool to keep up with world events and local happenings. But if you are a power user, would you pay to maximize Twitter’s potential?

Here’s the backstory

Jack Dorsey’s social media platform announced recently that you can now pay to enjoy some premium features. For the low price of $2.99 per month, you can join Twitter Blue in the U.S. and New Zealand. The service was first launched in Canada and Australia in June and is available on Android and the web.

So, what do you get for your monthly fee? Here are some features of Twitter Blue:

Bookmark folders . If you have a lot of saved tweets, you can organize them into separate folders. That makes it easy to find them again.

. If you have a lot of saved tweets, you can organize them into separate folders. That makes it easy to find them again. Undo tweet . Somewhat self-explanatory, it gives you a 30-second window to prevent it from appearing on your timeline. You know, kind of like deleting a tweet.

. Somewhat self-explanatory, it gives you a 30-second window to prevent it from appearing on your timeline. You know, kind of like deleting a tweet. Reader Mode . In Twitter’s own words, the Reader Mode is designed to “get rid of the noise” on your timeline. To view longer threads, it presents you with a more streamlined experience, and reading news articles will be ad-free.

. In Twitter’s own words, the Reader Mode is designed to “get rid of the noise” on your timeline. To view longer threads, it presents you with a more streamlined experience, and reading news articles will be ad-free. Custom navigation . Through the subscription you can customize what appears in your navigation bar.

. Through the subscription you can customize what appears in your navigation bar. Other perks. While Twitter is a bit shy on the exact features, it includes “customizable app icons, fun color themes, and dedicated subscription customer support.”

The only function that might entice daily news readers is the ad-free experience of reading articles from over 300 sources. However, the monthly fee does not give you access to news reports that are protected by a paywall.

If you want to give it a try, go to your Twitter profile’s main page, click on the More option and look for the Twitter Blue subscription option.

