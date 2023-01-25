End-to-end encryption is an excellent defense against prying eyes when sharing digital messages between devices. While it’s been available on Facebook Messenger for a while, many noticed that enabling it pared away at some of the more advanced features non-encrypted users could utilize.

Thankfully, this distinction is officially a thing of the past. Keep reading for details on a significant change to Messenger’s security.

Did Facebook Messenger just get a significant upgrade?

Facebook recently announced it is expanding features for end-to-end encryption on Messenger. You can read the official announcement here.

Here are some of the new features:

Chat themes in encrypted conversations.

Personalized reactions and emojis.

Group chat profile pictures.

Improved link previews.

Active status, AIM style.

Picture-in-picture “bubble” chat windows that can be used outside the Facebook and Messenger apps themselves.

End-to-end encryption is understood to be the baseline standard all messaging apps should strive for. It encrypts messages before they leave your device, and only the authorized receiving party can access the decoded message on the other side.

The blogosphere is abuzz with this apparent shift in attitude and appears hopeful for more positive changes on one of the world’s biggest social media platforms. Tools like end-to-end encryption keep users safer, and Facebook definitely needed to make some changes.

We’re excited to see how this story will continue to develop. For now, this is one giant step forward.

