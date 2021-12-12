Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. Even though Facebook has a shady past, it’s one of the most popular globally. Tap or click here for the 10-second Facebook security setting you need to change right now.

Many people even use Facebook to log in to other online services. Instead of remembering credentials for games and other popular sites, just log in through Facebook. But that comes with severe risks.

With so many things linked to your account, what happens if you get locked out of Facebook? Well, the unfortunate scenario is that you’ll automatically also be denied access to the associated apps or services. Read on to find out what to do if your Facebook account has been hacked or you’re locked out.

Here’s the backstory

There are several ways in which you can get locked out of your Facebook account, but arguably the most common is the dreaded forgotten password. With so many apps and services requiring us to log in, it can be difficult to keep track of all the usernames and passphrases.

Luckily, there are ways that you can recover your password and regain access to your profile. If you are not in the mood to guess the password, simply click on the Forgotten Password link on the login screen.

Facebook will then require you to enter the email address that you used during signup to search through its data. If your email address is found, the next screen will offer to send you a code to reset your password.

If you don’t have access to that email address anymore, click on the “No longer have access to these?” link and follow the steps provided.

What if your Facebook account is hacked?

Thousands of Facebook users have gone through the experience of having their accounts hacked. Opportunistic attackers can try to guess your username and password or attempt to steal it through other methods.

Once they have gained access to your account, the first thing that they’ll do is change the password so you can’t get back in. This is not a situation that you want to be in, as hackers can steal personal data and access services linked to your account.

The first thing that you need to do is to contact Facebook through this form. After selecting the option “Someone else got into my account without my permission,” follow the steps provided. It can be a bit tricky, but your options are limited when your account has been hacked.

You would also need to contact your bank if your credit card details are linked to your profile. You should either ask your financial institution to put a block on it or remove the association to Facebook.

Acting swiftly, you must also remove any other apps connected to your Facebook account. Unless the hacker automatically logged you out of all services, you should be able to manually change the password for other apps like Instagram.

What you can do about it

If all else fails, you could approach a professional recovery service that specializes in getting social media accounts back to the rightful owners. A service like Hacked.com charges a rather hefty fee, but it will be refunded if they can’t do it.

There are several steps that you can take to make sure that your account isn’t compromised:

Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on your Facebook account. This extra step will make it harder for your account to be hacked, as you need to authorize any suspicious logins through your phone and Facebook’s Code Generator.

Go through the list of connected apps on your Facebook account and remove any services or applications that you either don’t recognize or haven’t used in a long time. Go to Facebook’s Privacy Checkup on a computer to revoke access.

